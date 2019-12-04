Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 12/4/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000267

(Expires: 11/5/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LELAND HR CONSULTING.

Business Address: 179 PONY CT., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 383-4738.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 5, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CINDY LELAND, 179 PONY CT., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2019.

Signed: /s/ Cindy Leland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 5, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000259

(Expires: 10/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FORGET-ME-NOT THRIFT STORE.

Business Address: 684 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-2046.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 95, CHESTER, CA 96020.

SIERRA HOSPICE, 150 BRENTWOOD DRIVE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Unincorporated Association.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/23/2019.

Signed: /s/ Matthew D. Moore, Hospice Coordinator.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000263

(Expires: 11/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA CAR WASH.

Business Address: 1355 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-0938.

Mailing Address: 1355 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

HIGH BLUE, INC., 1355 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State; CA AI#: 3196399

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000255

(Expires: 10/15/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TURNER EXCAVATING, INC.

Business Address: 3746 BIG SPRINGS ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (530) 596-3953.

Mailing Address: 3586 WOODLAKE DRIVE,

LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

BRIAN P. TURNER, 3586 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137. State: CA AI# 2633915; LYNNE M. TURNER, 3586 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137. State: CA AI# 2633915

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/5/2005.

Signed: /s/ Brian Turner, President; Lynne Turner, Vice Pres./Sec./Treas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 15, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000268

(Expires: 11/07/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SILVER TO GOLD EVENTS, LLC.

Business Address: 60128 HWY. 70, CROMBERG, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (775) 790-2521.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 30254, CROMBERG, CA 96103.

SILVER TO GOLD EVENTS, LLC, 60128 HWY. 70, CROMBERG, CA 96103

State: CA AI#: 201903710437.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/7/2019.

Signed: /s/ Denise Geissinger.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 7, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 13, 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000265

(Expires: 11/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PRICE TIRE CENTER.

Business Address: 73816 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-1533.

Mailing Address: 73816 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

COATES INCORPORATED, 73816 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

State: CA AI#: 723152

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/1/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 1, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000258

(Expires: 10/17/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CLINT’S TREE SERVICE, INC.

Business Address: 153 NANCY AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-3787.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 260, CHESTER, CA 96020.

CLINT’S TREE SERVICE, INC., 153 NANCY AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 4123975

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/1/2018.

Signed /s/ Clint Tissot, President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000278

(Expires: 11/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY BRAZILIAN JIU JITSU ACADEMY.

Business Address: 40 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (707) 813-9417.

Mailing Address: 853 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

WHITNEY HOFFMAN, 853 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971; NICHOLAS MAEZ, 853 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/18/2019.

Signed /s/ Nick Maez; Whitney Hoffman

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 18, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000274

(Expires: 11/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIAMOND MOUNTAIN RANCH.

Business Address: 1621 DIAMOND MOUNTAIN ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 514-0429.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 134, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

JILL SIMON, 1621 DIAMOND MOUNTAIN ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947; JOHN SIMON, 1621 DIAMOND MOUNTAIN ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/8/2019.

Signed /s/ Jill Simon; John R. Simon.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 13, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Kari Capella, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000272

(Expires: 11/12/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHELLY’S NAIL CARE & BOUTIQUE.

Business Address: 219 MAIN STREET “B”, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (310) 433-0858.

Mailing Address: 219 MAIN STREET “B”, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

MICHELLE HERRERA, 1040 NORTH ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/12/2019.

Signed /s/ Michelle Herrera.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 12, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000241

(Expires: 9/24/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LAKE ALMANOR RESTORATION & REPAIR.

Business Address: 541 WAGON ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-2668.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 1274, CHESTER, CA 96020.

LAKE ALMANOR LUMBER SALES, 541 WAGON ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/1/2014.

Signed /s/ Mark Fonning, VP; Barbara Fonning, Pres.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 24, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|