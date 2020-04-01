Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 4/1/20

NOTICE INVITING BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Plumas District Hospital (“District”) invites and will receive sealed Bids up to but not later than 12:00p.m. on April 9, 2020 at the District Administration Building located at 1065 Bucks Lake Rd., Quincy, CA 95971, for the furnishing to District of all labor, equipment, materials, tools, services, transportation, permits, utilities, and all other items necessary for development of the PDH Child Care Center (the “Project”) located at 1018 Valley View Dr., Quincy, CA 95971. At said time, Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the District Administration Conference Room. Bids received after said time shall be returned unopened. Bids shall be valid for a period of 90 calendar days after the Bid opening date.

It is the responsibility of each prospective bidder to download and print all Bid Documents for review and to verify the completeness of Bid Documents before submitting a bid. Bid Documents can be found at www.pdh.org. Any Addenda will be posted on the District website. It is the responsibility of each prospective bidder to check www.pdh.org on a daily basis through the close of bids for any applicable addenda or updates. The District does not assume any liability or responsibility based on any defective or incomplete copying, excerpting, scanning, faxing, downloading or printing of the Bid Documents. Information on www.pdh.org may change without notice to prospective bidders.

Each Bidder shall be a licensed general contractor throughout the time it submits its Bid and for the duration of the Contract. Bidder shall set forth the name, address of the place of business, and contractor license number of each subcontractor who will perform work, labor, furnish materials or render services to the bidder and each subcontractor licensed by the State of California who, under subcontract to bidder, specially fabricates and installs a portion of the work described in the drawings and specifications, and shall indicate the portion of the work to be done by such subcontractor.

District shall award the Contract for the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible Bidder. District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any irregularities or informalities in any bids or in the bidding process. The District may reject any Bid which, in its opinion when compared to other Bids received or to the District’s internal estimates, does not accurately reflect the cost to perform the Work. The District may reject as non-responsive any Bid which unevenly weights or allocates costs, including but not limited to overhead and profit to one or more particular bid items.

Each Bidder shall complete the Bidder Information and Experience Form provided herein and shall submit the form along with its Bid. Failure to provide all information requested within the questionnaire along with the Bid may cause the bid to be rejected as non-responsive. The District reserves the right to reject any Bid if an investigation of the information submitted does not satisfy the District that the Bidder is qualified to properly carry out the terms of the Bid Documents.

Prior to submitting its Bid, each Bidder in encouraged to visit the site of the proposed work and fully acquaint itself with the conditions relating to the construction and labor required so that the Bidder may fully understand the work.

For further information and/or to coordinate a site visit, contact Darren Beatty at dbeatty@pdh.org or 530-283-7129.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

March 25, April 1, 2020|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Greenville High School, 117 Grand St, Greenville, CA. Bid Package PU2020.7-8.4 MSB Replacement. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Greenville High School, 117 Grand St, Greenville, CA. Bid Package PU2020.7-8.4 MSB Replacement”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com.

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before June 15, 2020 and will be allotted 50 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed no later than August 3, 2020. There will be a pre-bid walk (not mandatory) at Greenville High School, 117 Grand St, Greenville, CA, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: http://www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California C10 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

50 Church St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 1, 8, 2020|

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BID

Corrections

Dental Services

PLUMAS COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Plumas County Sheriff is accepting bids for dental services for inmates housed at the Plumas County Correctional Facility. For a copy of the Request for Bid, bid process requirements and specifications, contact Roni Towery at (530) 283-6396, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Bids accepted until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 29th, 2020.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 1, 8, 2020|

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BID

Corrections Medical Director

PLUMAS COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Plumas County Sheriff is accepting bids for a Corrections Medical Director for overseeing Inmate medical and nursing services for inmates housed at the Plumas County Correctional Facility. For a copy of the Request for Bid, bid process requirements and specitications, contact Roni Towery at (530) 283-6396, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Bids accepted until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 29th, 2020.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 1, 8, 2020|

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BID

Corrections Nursing Services

PLUMAS COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Plumas County Sheriff is accepting bids for Inmate medical / nursing services for inmates housed at the Plumas County Correctional Facility. For a copy of the Request for Bid, bid process requirements and specifications, contact Roni Towery at (530) 283-6396, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Bids accepted until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 29″1,2020.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 1, 8, 2020|

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BID

Corrections Pharmaceutical Services

PLUMAS COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Plumas County Sheriff is accepting bids for pharmaceutical services for inmates housed at the Plumas County Correctional Facility. For a copy of the Request for Bid, bid process requirements and specifications, contact Roni Towery at (530) 283-6396, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Bids accepted until 1:00 p.m. on Monday April 29th, 2020.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 1, 8, 2020|

Quincy Property Sale

W. Main Street

T.S. No. 19-20438-SP-CA Title No. 190872320-CA-VOI A.P.N. 115-033-042-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/11/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: John Sheldon and Virginia G Sheldon, husband and wife, as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 04/18/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0003690 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of Plumas County, CA. Date of Sale: 04/08/2020 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the East entrance to the County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $142,505.71 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 139 W Main St Quincy, CA 95971-0000 A.P.N.: 115-033-042-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 19-20438-SP-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 03/04/2020 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 855-219-8501; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com By: Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative 03/18/2020, 03/25/2020, 04/01/2020

Published FRB

March 18, 25, April 1, 2020|

Estate of Greening

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Jeffrey S. Greening, aka Jeff S. Greening, aka Jeffrey Greening, aka Jeff Greening, aka Jeffrey Scot Greening, decedent

Case Number PR20-00012

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Jeffrey S. Greening, aka Jeff S. Greening, aka Jeffrey Greening, aka Jeff Greening, aka Jeffrey Scot Greening

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Sherrie Thrallin the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Sherrie Thrall be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. TBD Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Robert D. Harp; 901 Bruce Road, Suite 130, Chico, CA 95928, (530) 895-1512, SBN: 121966

Endorsed March 6, 2020

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By T. Berg, Deputy Clerk.

Published CP

March 25, April 1, 8, 2020|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School, 895 West St, Portola, CA. Bid Package PU2020.10.9 Paving. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School, 895 West St, Portola, CA. Bid Package PU2020.10.9 Paving”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com.

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before June 15, 2020 and will be allotted 40 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed no later than July 24, 2020. There will be a pre-bid walk at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School, 895 West St, Portola, CA, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: http://www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California General A / C-12 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

50 Church St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 1, 8, 2020|

Notice of Public Hearing

Plumas County Planning Commission

Proposed Ordinance of the County of Plumas, State of California, Amending Plumas County Code Title 9 (Planning and Zoning), Chapter 2, Article 2 to Add the Definitions of “Commercial Social Event, Limited” and “Commercial Social Event” and Articles 30 (Agricultural Preserve) and 31 (General Agriculture) to Add “Commercial Social Event, Limited” as a Use Subject to the Issuance of an Administrative Use Permit and “Commercial Social Event” as a Use Subject to the Issuance of a Special Use Permit and the Addition of Articles 6.3 (Administrative Use Permit) and 44 (Commercial Social Event, Limited) Establishing Processes, Thresholds, and Standards for the Establishment of the New Uses

The Plumas County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the Board of Supervisors Room 308, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA

10:00 a.m.

Public Hearing- Recommendation by the Planning Commission to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors re: Adoption of Proposed Ordinance Regarding Establishment of Definitions, Processes, Thresholds and Standards for the New Uses of “Commercial Social Event, Limited” and “Commercial Social Event” in the Agricultural Preserve (AP) and the General Agriculture (GA) Zoning Categories and Determination under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

The Board of Supervisors approved Resolution No. 2020-8459 (Resolution of Intention to Review and Consider Amendments to the Plumas County Code Title 9 Planning and Zoning, Chapter 2 Zoning, to Establish Commercial Wedding Venues as a Use Allowed in Certain Zone(s) and Allowed by What Process(es) and to Review and Consider Amendments to Resolutions Adopting the Uniform Rules Governing the Establishment and Administration of Agricultural Preserves, Including Compatible Uses) on January 14, 2020.

The Planning Commission held workshops at the meetings of February 20th, March 5th and March 19th of 2020 to review and amend the draft ordinance. The purpose of this hearing is to take public testimony and prepare a recommendation on the adoption of the ordinance and the determination under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

There will be a hearing on the Draft Ordinance, CEQA determination, and amendment of Williamson Act compatible uses at a future noticed public hearing before the Board of Supervisors.

For further information, contact: Rebecca Herrin at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA; (530) 283-6213 or beckyherrin@countyofplumas.com. Copies of the proposed ordinance are available to the public on the Plumas County website (countyofplumas.com), Agendas, Minutes and Archived Documents/Public Document and CEQA Posting.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 1, 2020|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICATION FOR MUSIC FESTIVAL

At

BELDEN TOWN RESORT & LODGE

14785 BELDEN TOWN RD.

BELDEN, CA 95915

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will be holding public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. in the Board of Supervisor Room 308, Courthouse, Quincy, California.

Outdoor Music Festival applications have been received for the following events to occur at the Belden Town Resort and Lodge:

Sunset Campout Music Festival – July 24th through July 27th, 2020

The Board will take public input and comments concerning these events, and may impose additional conditions appropriate for these permits.

For further information on these festivals and the above hearing please contact: John Steffanic, Plumas Sierra County Fair at (530) 283-6272.

Written comments should be mailed to: John Steffanic, Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Road, Quincy, California 95971.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 1, 2020|