Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 6/19/19
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000122
(Expires: 4/26/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN AYRES GARDEN
Business Address: 4354 NELSON ST., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas; 530-394-7845.
Mailing Address: PO BOX 204, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.
JENNIFER AYRES, 4354 NELSON ST., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.
State: CA AI#: 201908410381
This business is conducted by: Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/26/2019. Signed: /s/ Jennifer Ayres
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 26, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000144
(Expires: 5/21/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GENESEE FARMS & RETREAT
Business Address: 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983, 310-963-6972
Mailing Address: 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983
LEILA JEAN LEVI, 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983
This business is conducted by: Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/21/2019. Signed: /s/ Leila Jean Levi
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 21, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000124
(Expires: 4/29/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BILL THE PLUMBER HANDYMAN SERVICES
Business Address: 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, 530-832-5613
Mailing Address: 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122
ANN CARY, 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA CA 96122;
WILLIAM F. CARY, 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA CA 96122;
This business is conducted by: Married Couple
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/30/2009.
Signed: /s/ William F. Cary
Signed: /s/ Ann Cary
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 29, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000146
(Expires: 5/22/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY FRENCH AFFAIRE
Business Address: 230 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; 927-785-2574
Mailing Address: PO BOX 958, QUINCY, CA 95971.
LISA BURTON, 270 Crescent Street, Quincy, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: Individual
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/22/2019.
Signed: /s/ Lisa Burton
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 22, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000151
(Expires: 5/30/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RC & SON TRUCKING
Business Address: 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947.
Mailing Address: PO BOX 392, GREENVILLE CA 95947.
MANDY HUNSAKER, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947;
ROGER CHERRY, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947;
TYLER CHERRY, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947.
This business is conducted by: General Partnership.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/30/2019.
Signed: /s/ Mandy Hunsaker
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: May 30, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000123
(Expires: 4/26/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FEATHER RIVERFRONT RV PARK, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-FEATHER RIVERFRONT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-LAKE FRONT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-LAKEVIEW, LAKE ALMANOR RESORTS, LAKE ALMANOR RV PARK, LAKE FRONT RV PARK, LAKEVIEW RV PARK.
Business Address: 2683 BIG SPRINGS ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR CA 96137; 253-312-2111.
Mailing Address: 1087 LEWIS RIVER ROAD PMB 325, WOODLAND, WA 98674.
CRRVP, LLC. 1087 LEWIS RIVER ROAD PMB 325, WOODLAND, WA 98674. State: WA AI#671170.
This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/26/2019.
Signed: /s/ Shirley Temming
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: April 26, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000126
(Expires: 4/30/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOHAWK TAVERN.
Business Address: 999 JOHNSVILLE RD., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103. 707-328-4561.
Mailing Address: PO BOX 464, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103-0464.
2019 MOHAWK LLC, 550 EUREKA SPRINGS RD, GRAEAGLE CA 96103. State: CA AI#201908310153
This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/30/2019.
Signed: /s/ Mary Trumble, Manager
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: April 30, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MARLEE AND FRIENDS COOKIE SHOPPE; MARLEE AND FRIENDS MOBILE DOG GROOMING.
Business Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.
LISA WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business was conducted by an Individual.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000150.
Original Filing Date: 7/11/2016.
Signed: Lisa Wilde
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.Filed: June 3, 2019.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Sue Clift, Deputy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PACIFIC THREADS.
Business Address: 6116 HWY. 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 95137, County of Plumas.
CATHY COOLEY, 6116 HWY. 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.
This business was conducted by an Individual.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000136.
Original Filing Date: 5/28/2014.
Signed: Cathleen Cooley.
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.Filed: May 30, 2019.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Sue Clift, Deputy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000140
(Expires: 5/20/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUAIL LODGE LAKE ALMANOR.
Business Address: 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923, County of Plumas; (530) 284-0861.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 87, CANYON DAM, CA 95923.
JOHN CROTTY, 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923; DEBORAH REYNOLDS, 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923.
This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/30/2014.
Signed: /s/ John D. Crotty, Co-owner; Deborah C. Reynolds, Co-owner.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: May 20, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000154
(Expires: 6/3/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MARLEE & FRIENDS DOG GROOMING.
Business Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 281-6275.
Mailing Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.
LISA WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971; MARCIE WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/3/2019.
Signed: /s/ Lisa Wilde.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: June 3, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000147
(Expires: 5/23/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DOUG COTA CONSTRUCTION.
Business Address: 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 742-8540.
Mailing Address: P O BOX 1456, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
DOUG COTA, 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122; LIZ COTA, 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/17/2019.
Signed: /s/ Doug Cota, Owner; Elizabeth Cota, Owner.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: May 23, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000125
(Expires: 4/29/2024)
REFILE WITH CHANGE
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CALIFORNIA SISTER NURSERY; FEATHER RIVER HOT SPRINGS.
Business Address: 29186 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984, County of Plumas; (925) 783-2913.
Mailing Address: P O BOX 3186, QUINCY, CA 95971.
ROCKEL ERIKSEN, 29186 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/13/2014. Original FBN Number: 2014-0000121
Signed: /s/ Rockel Eriksen.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: April 29, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Lori Powell, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000157
(Expires: 6/6/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA HONEY.
Business Address: 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-0118.
Mailing Address: 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.
CHRISTOPHER CONNELL, 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971; SARA L. FRIGO, 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/6/2019.
Signed: /s/ Christopher Connell.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: June 6, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000159
(Expires: 6/11/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUICK & EASY CLEANING SERVICE.
Business Address: 521 LAUREL LANE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (775) 443-5857.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 240, CHESTER, CA 96020.
DEBBIE BLAKELEY, 521 LAUREL LANE, CHESTER, CA 96020.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/11/2019.
Signed: /s/ Debbie Blakeley.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: June 11, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2019-0000150
(Expires: 5/29/2024)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WESTERN PARTITIONS, INC.
Business Address: 958 SPICE ISLAND DRIVE, SPARKS, NV 89431, County of Plumas; (503) 620-1600.
Mailing Address: 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070.
MICHELLE, BAER, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; SHAWN COATES, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; DEVIN DELLER, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; NATE HILLESTAD, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; STEVE LICHTENBERG, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; ANGELA ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; MICHAEL ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; PAMELA ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; VICTOR ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716.
This business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/29/2019.
Signed: /s/ Michelle Baer, Chief Financial Officer.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: May 29, 2019
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019|