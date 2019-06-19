Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 6/19/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000122

(Expires: 4/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN AYRES GARDEN

Business Address: 4354 NELSON ST., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas; 530-394-7845.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 204, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

JENNIFER AYRES, 4354 NELSON ST., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

State: CA AI#: 201908410381

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/26/2019. Signed: /s/ Jennifer Ayres

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000144

(Expires: 5/21/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GENESEE FARMS & RETREAT

Business Address: 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983, 310-963-6972

Mailing Address: 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983

LEILA JEAN LEVI, 2184 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE ROAD, GENESEE CA 95983

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/21/2019. Signed: /s/ Leila Jean Levi

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 21, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000124

(Expires: 4/29/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BILL THE PLUMBER HANDYMAN SERVICES

Business Address: 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, 530-832-5613

Mailing Address: 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122

ANN CARY, 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA CA 96122;

WILLIAM F. CARY, 604 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE, PORTOLA CA 96122;

This business is conducted by: Married Couple

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/30/2009.

Signed: /s/ William F. Cary

Signed: /s/ Ann Cary

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 29, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000146

(Expires: 5/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY FRENCH AFFAIRE

Business Address: 230 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; 927-785-2574

Mailing Address: PO BOX 958, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LISA BURTON, 270 Crescent Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/22/2019.

Signed: /s/ Lisa Burton

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: May 22, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 29, June, 5, 12, 19, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000151

(Expires: 5/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RC & SON TRUCKING

Business Address: 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 392, GREENVILLE CA 95947.

MANDY HUNSAKER, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947;

ROGER CHERRY, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947;

TYLER CHERRY, 116 HOT SPRINGS RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/30/2019.

Signed: /s/ Mandy Hunsaker

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000123

(Expires: 4/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FEATHER RIVERFRONT RV PARK, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-FEATHER RIVERFRONT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-LAKE FRONT, LAKE ALMANOR RESORT-LAKEVIEW, LAKE ALMANOR RESORTS, LAKE ALMANOR RV PARK, LAKE FRONT RV PARK, LAKEVIEW RV PARK.

Business Address: 2683 BIG SPRINGS ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR CA 96137; 253-312-2111.

Mailing Address: 1087 LEWIS RIVER ROAD PMB 325, WOODLAND, WA 98674.

CRRVP, LLC. 1087 LEWIS RIVER ROAD PMB 325, WOODLAND, WA 98674. State: WA AI#671170.

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/26/2019.

Signed: /s/ Shirley Temming

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000126

(Expires: 4/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOHAWK TAVERN.

Business Address: 999 JOHNSVILLE RD., BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103. 707-328-4561.

Mailing Address: PO BOX 464, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103-0464.

2019 MOHAWK LLC, 550 EUREKA SPRINGS RD, GRAEAGLE CA 96103. State: CA AI#201908310153

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/30/2019.

Signed: /s/ Mary Trumble, Manager

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sandy Thomas, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MARLEE AND FRIENDS COOKIE SHOPPE; MARLEE AND FRIENDS MOBILE DOG GROOMING.

Business Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

LISA WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000150.

Original Filing Date: 7/11/2016.

Signed: Lisa Wilde

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.Filed: June 3, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PACIFIC THREADS.

Business Address: 6116 HWY. 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 95137, County of Plumas.

CATHY COOLEY, 6116 HWY. 147, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000136.

Original Filing Date: 5/28/2014.

Signed: Cathleen Cooley.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.Filed: May 30, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000140

(Expires: 5/20/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUAIL LODGE LAKE ALMANOR.

Business Address: 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923, County of Plumas; (530) 284-0861.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 87, CANYON DAM, CA 95923.

JOHN CROTTY, 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923; DEBORAH REYNOLDS, 29615 HWY. 89, CANYON DAM, CA 95923.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/30/2014.

Signed: /s/ John D. Crotty, Co-owner; Deborah C. Reynolds, Co-owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 20, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000154

(Expires: 6/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MARLEE & FRIENDS DOG GROOMING.

Business Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 281-6275.

Mailing Address: 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LISA WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971; MARCIE WILDE, 39075 STATE HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/3/2019.

Signed: /s/ Lisa Wilde.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 3, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000147

(Expires: 5/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DOUG COTA CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 742-8540.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 1456, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

DOUG COTA, 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122; LIZ COTA, 788 WOLF AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/17/2019.

Signed: /s/ Doug Cota, Owner; Elizabeth Cota, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000125

(Expires: 4/29/2024)

REFILE WITH CHANGE

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CALIFORNIA SISTER NURSERY; FEATHER RIVER HOT SPRINGS.

Business Address: 29186 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984, County of Plumas; (925) 783-2913.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 3186, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ROCKEL ERIKSEN, 29186 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/13/2014. Original FBN Number: 2014-0000121

Signed: /s/ Rockel Eriksen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 29, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000157

(Expires: 6/6/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA HONEY.

Business Address: 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-0118.

Mailing Address: 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CHRISTOPHER CONNELL, 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971; SARA L. FRIGO, 234 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/6/2019.

Signed: /s/ Christopher Connell.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 6, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000159

(Expires: 6/11/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUICK & EASY CLEANING SERVICE.

Business Address: 521 LAUREL LANE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (775) 443-5857.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 240, CHESTER, CA 96020.

DEBBIE BLAKELEY, 521 LAUREL LANE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/11/2019.

Signed: /s/ Debbie Blakeley.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 11, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000150

(Expires: 5/29/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: WESTERN PARTITIONS, INC.

Business Address: 958 SPICE ISLAND DRIVE, SPARKS, NV 89431, County of Plumas; (503) 620-1600.

Mailing Address: 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070.

MICHELLE, BAER, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; SHAWN COATES, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; DEVIN DELLER, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; NATE HILLESTAD, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; STEVE LICHTENBERG, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; ANGELA ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; MICHAEL ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; PAMELA ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716; VICTOR ROACH, 26055 SW CANYON CREEK ROAD, WILSONVILLE, OR 97070 State: OR AI#: 11280716.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/29/2019.

Signed: /s/ Michelle Baer, Chief Financial Officer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 29, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 19, 26, July 3, 10, 2019|