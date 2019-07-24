Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 7/24/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000162

(Expires: 6/13/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Dollar General Store #16097

Business Address: 543 W. Sierra Ave., Portola, CA 96122, County of Plumas

Mailing Address: 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Dolgen California, LLC, 100 Mission Ridge, Goodlettsville, TN 37072; TN-201033610164

This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/13/2019

Signed: /s/Steven R. Deckard, CEO

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: 6/13/2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24/19

CNS-3267767#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000170

(Expires: 6/24/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA HONEY, LLC.

Business Address: 50 SLOAT ROAD, CROMBERG, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 30010, CROMBERG, CA 96103.

GEORGE SERDYUKOV, 50 SLOAT ROAD, CROMBERG CA 96103.

State: CA AI#: 201812710405

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/24/2019.

Signed: /s/ George Serdyukov.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 24, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000171

(Expires: 6/24/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA ADVENTURE MONKEYS.

Business Address: 23990 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1752, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LOST SIERRA ADVENTURE MONKEYS, 23990 HIGHWAY 70, TWAIN, CA 95984.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/24/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 24, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000174

(Expires: 6/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AXTIN’S ACRES & THE EDGE.

Business Address: 325 HWY. 36, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-249-6821.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1433, CHESTER, CA 96020.

AXTIN’S ACRES & THE EDGE, 325 HWY. 36, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 4156018

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/26/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000084

(Expires: 3/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ABOVE SIN.

Business Address: 2011 E. MAIN ST., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-283-2789.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 748, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ELIAS A. GONZALEZ, 1958 E. CLAREMONT WAY, SP. 2, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/26/2019.

Signed /s/ Elizas Gonzalez

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: COMPUTERCHIPS.

Business Address: 608 N. BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122 County of Plumas.

CHAD M. GRIFFIN, 608 N. BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000174.

Original Filing Date: 7/9/2014.

Signed: Chad M. Griffin, Owner

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: June 17, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 3, 10, 17, 24, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000163

(Expires: 6/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: STATION CAFE.

Business Address: 164 E. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 95122, County of Plumas; (530) 414-0743.

Mailing Address: 164 E. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 95122.

SHARON PRECKWINCLE, 5225 MONEY ROAD, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/14/2019.

Signed: /s/ Sharon L. Preckwinkle.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 14, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000176

(Expires: 7/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHILCOOT FROSTY.

Business Address: 94177 HIGHWAY 70, CHILCOOT, CA 96105, County of Plumas; (530) 993-4287.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 246, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

CAROLYN WIDMAN, 95666 PROSPECT ROAD, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Carolyn Widman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 1, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 10, 17, 24, 31, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MAYBE ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES.

Business Address: 71573 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

JOHN E. O’DONNELL, 71573 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103; SHIRLEY A. O’DONNELL, 71573 HIGHWAY 70, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by a Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000142.

Original Filing Date: 8/25/2015.

Signed: Shirley A. O’Donnell

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: June 27, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FEATHER RIVER PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 117 CRESCENT STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

REINA W. ROGERS, 117 CRESCENT STREET GREENVILLE, CA 95947; THOMAS G. ROGERS, 117 CRESCENT STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business was conducted by a Husband and Wife.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2003-0000331.

Original Filing Date: 12/12/2003.

Signed: Thomas Rogers

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: July 3, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Mundorff, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000172

(Expires: 6/24/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PONDEROSA CONSULTING.

Business Address: 451 PONDEROSA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (530) 596-3402.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1536, CHESTER, CA 96137.

PAIGE BROGLIO, 451 PONDEROSA DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 95137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/14/2019.

Signed: /s/ Paige Broglio.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 24, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000184

(Expires: 7/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SPEEDY LANDSCAPE.

Business Address: 322 MAIN ST., CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2029, CHESTER, CA 96137.

LEONEL H. FLORES, 322 MAIN ST., CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/10/2019.

Signed: /s/ Leonel H. Flores.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000177

(Expires: 7/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FEATHER RIVER PROPERTIES.

Business Address: 116 CRESCENT ST., GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 702, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

REINA W. ROGERS, 17383 MOUNTAIN VIEW RD., GREENVILLE CA 95947; THOMAS ROGERS, 17383 MOUNTAIN VIEW RD. GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/3/2019.

Signed: /s/ Tom Rogers.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 3, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000156

(Expires: 6/6/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CHESTER ELECTRIC.

Business Address: 322 MAIN ST., CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2029, CHESTER, CA 96137.

NAZARETH CONSTRUCTION, LLC, 322 MAIN ST., CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 201904210179

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/6/2019.

Signed: /s/ Leonel H. Flores.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 6, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000179

(Expires: 7/5/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RONIN FERMENTATION PROJECT.

Business Address: 601 GRAEAGLE JOHNSVILLE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas; Phone: 775-772-8521.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1645, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

LOST SIERRA GROUP, LLC, 601 GRAEAGLE JOHNSVILLE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

State: CA AI#: 201812410506

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/5/2019.

Signed: /s/ Lisa Jansen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 5, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000187

(Expires: 7/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: VONDA’S CLEANING SERVICE.

Business Address: 2144 CHANDLER RD., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

VONDA L. SATTLER, 2144 CHANDLER RD., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/10/2019.

Signed: /s/ Vonda Sattler.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000181

(Expires: 7/8/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BIG SHOW COSTUMIER, THE.

Business Address: 205 NUGGET LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 927-9810.

Mailing Address: 205 NUGGET LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

NICOLE A. HALL, 205 NUGGET LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/8/2019.

Signed: /s/ Nicole Hall.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 8, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 17, 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|

Public Notice

The Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Governing Board took action at their July 10, 2019 regular meeting to declare the following district owned sites as surplus:

Resolution 1561: 1093 Lee Road, Quincy, CA

This serves as written notification to any public district, public authority, public agency, and other political subdivision or public corporation in the state or of the federal government, and to other nonprofit charitable or nonprofit public benefit corporations (Education Code Section 17464 (c) (2).), that PUSD is declaring our intent to sell or lease these properties in accordance with Education Code Section 17457.5.

If you are interested in purchasing the aforementioned properties, you must notify PUSD within 60 days. Send all communications to: Superintendent, 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 17, 24, 31, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000175

(Expires: 6/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SPANISH PEAK PRODUCTIONS.

Business Address: 191 EAST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 191 EAST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

DIEGO LOZANO, 191 EAST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; TIFFINEY LOZANO, 191 EAST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/26/2019.

Signed: /s/ Tiffiney Lozano.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000092

(Expires: 4/2/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BROADFORK AND FRIENDS COLLECTIVE.

Business Address: 1412 QUINCY JUNCTION ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 444-9357.

Mailing Address: 167 2ND STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BROADFORK AND FRIENDS LLC, 1412 QUINCY JUNCTION ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971

State: CA AI#: 201834610087.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/2/2019.

Signed: /s/ Littledove Headrick.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 2, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000192

(Expires: 7/16/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AXLE’S BONEYARD, LLC.

Business Address: 318 ANN ST., GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 123, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

AXLE’S BONEYARD, LLC, 1404 BEACH ST., MUSKEGON, MI 49441

State: MI AI#: 201833710289

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/16/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 16, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000173

(Expires: 6/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MAPLE STUDIOS.

Business Address: 7422 CA 89, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas; Phone: (775) 980-5725.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 232, GRAEAGLE, CA 96102.

BREANNA MORGAN, 549 E. SIERRA AVE. PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/25/2019.

Signed: /s/ Breanna Morgan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000183

(Expires: 7/8/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA DANCE STUDIO.

Business Address: 2368 GREENHORN ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 927-8799.

Mailing Address: 2368 GREENHORN ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KIMBERLY J. RETALLACK, 2368 GREENHORN ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/8/2019.

Signed: /s/ Kimberly J. Retallack.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 8, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000194

(Expires: 7/18/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KNOLL HOUSE FARM.

Business Address: 189 CAROL LANE E., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 189 CAROL LANE E., QUINCY, CA 95971.

KAREN KUSENER, 189 CAROL LANE E., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/18/2019.

Signed: /s/ Karen Kusener.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 18, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MAUVE SALON.

Business Address: 7422 HIGHWAY 89 #3, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

BREANNA PARTAIN, 7422 HIGHWAY 89 #3, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000167.

Original Filing Date: 7/29/2016.

Signed: Breanna Morgan

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: June 26, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 24, 31, Aug. 7, 14, 2019|