Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 8/28/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000204

(Expires: 7/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GOLD PAN LODGE.

Business Address: 200 CRESCENT STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (916) 616-5642.

Mailing Address: 200 CRESCENT STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

GOLD PAN LODGE, INC., 200 CRESCENT STREET QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 2974901

This business is conducted by: A Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/30/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000203

(Expires: 7/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BEST WESTERN ROSE QUARTZ INN.

Business Address: 306 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (916) 616-5642.

Mailing Address: 306 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

CHESTER LODGE, INC., 306 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

State: CA AI#: 3492904

This business is conducted by: A Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/30/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000205

(Expires: 7/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FUEL STAR #1.

Business Address: 98 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (916) 616-5642.

Mailing Address: 106 CRESCENT STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

FUEL STAR, INC.,

101096 CLOVER RANCH DR., SACRAMENTO, CA 95829

State: CA AI#: 2256012

This business is conducted by: A Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/30/2019.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000200

(Expires: 7/24/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: VOODOO CHICKEN.

Business Address: 620 E. SIERRA AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 620 E. SIERRA AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

LOST SIERRA CBD, 133 W. SIERRA AVE., PORTOLA CA 96122

State: CA AI#: 201909310380

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on Not Applicable.

Signed /s/ Saralyn Bensinger

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 24, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000180

(Expires: 7/5/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA LANDSCAPES.

Business Address: 412 B SECOND AVE., CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2075, CHESTER, CA 96020.

DANE RANDALL KERZIC

412 B SECOND AVE., CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on July 5, 2019.

Signed /s/ Dane Kerzic

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 5, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000197

(Expires: 7/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY LITTLE LAKE HOUSE.

Business Address: 123 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 408, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

KATELYN KLEINHANS-THEOBALD, 614 BIRCH STREET, WESTWOOD, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on July 22, 2019.

Signed /s/ Katelyn Kleinhans-Theobald

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 22, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: March DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000206

(Expires: 8/1/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AWESOME LAUSEN DISTRIBUTION.

Business Address: 179 CLOUGH STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 927-7906.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 841, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JAMES LAUSEN, 179 CLOUGH STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; SARAH LAUSEN, 179 CLOUGH STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on Aug. 1, 2019.

Signed /s/ James Lausen

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 1, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

Budget Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held September 12, 2019 at the Feather River Community College District Board of Trustees meeting, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Feather River College Learning Resource Center, Room 871, Quincy, California, for the purpose of receiving public comment on the 2019-2020 Budget of the Feather River Community College District. At the hearing, Feather River Community College District will consider all comments by interested persons. The 2019-2020 Budget is available for review at the Feather River College Business Office, or citizens may contact the FRC Business Office to request a copy by mail. Dr. Kevin Trutna, Superintendent/President, Feather River Community College District.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 21, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000202

(Expires: 7/28/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CARMICHAEL FAMILY PARTNERSHIP.

Business Address: 4000 DYSON LANE, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas; (415) 868-0479.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 0002, STINSON BEACH, CA 94970-0002.

FRANK JEFFERY CARMICHAEL, 127 HIGH PLAINS ROAD, BUFFALO, WY 82834; SHIRLEY JEANNE CARMICHAEL, 2052 M. ROAD, GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81505.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 29, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4, 11, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000201

(Expires: 7/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE TRAVELING GIFT BOX.

Business Address: 1412 LASSEN VIEW DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1412 LASSEN VIEW DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

Cheryl McCrimmon, 1412 LASSEN VIEW DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/25/2019.

Signed /s/ Cheryl McCrimmon

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4, 11, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000211

(Expires: 8/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BEAR VALLEY REAL ESTATE.

Business Address: 1086 MINERS LANE, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1312, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

JAMES F. MARX, 1086 MINERS LANE, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103; MARY JO MARX, 1086 MINERS LANE, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/14/2019.

Signed /s/ James F. Marx

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 14, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4, 11, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000199

(Expires: 7/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CASCADE HANDY WORKS.

Business Address: 715 LAKE RIDGE ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 410-5707.

Mailing Address: 715 LAKE RIDGE ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

RICHARD BURR, 715 LAKE RIDGE ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; TURI ROBERTSON-BURR, 715 LAKE RIDGE ROAD, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/17/2019.

Signed /s/ Turi Robertson-Burr, owner; Richard E. Burr, owner

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 22, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4, 11, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000198

(Expires: 7/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LA PORTE WATER DISTRICT.

Business Address: 2090 SCHOOL STREET, LA PORTE, CA 95930, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 565-5611.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 287, YUBA CITY, CA 95992.

WENDY LIMPER, 130 E. 18TH STREET #23, MARYSVILLE, CA 95901.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/22/2019.

Signed /s/ W. Limper, Secretary/Treasurer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 22, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4, 11, 2019|

NOTICE

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will open its hearing on the 2019/2020 County Budget at 1:00 p.m. on September 3, 2019. The proposed budget documents are available to members of the general public at the Board of Supervisors Office in the County Courthouse, Room 309. The hearing will take place in the Board of Supervisors Chambers in the County Courthouse, Third Floor, Room 308, Quincy, California. Any member of the general public may appear at the hearing and be heard regarding any item of the budget or for the inclusion of additional items.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 14, 28, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000210

(Expires: 8/12/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RABBIT CREEK INN.

Business Address: 1889 MAIN STREET, LA PORTE, CA 95981, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 392, RICHVALE, CA 95974.

LUCI MATTSON, 4758 MIDWAY, RICHVALE, CA 95974; RANDALL MATTSON, 4758 MIDWAY, RICHVALE, CA 95974.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/12/2019.

Signed: /s/ Luci Mattson, owner; Randall Mattson, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 12, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 2019|