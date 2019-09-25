Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 9/25/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000219

(Expires: 8/26/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: GROCERY OUTLET OF QUINCY.

Business Address: 1715 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (503) 551-9176.

Mailing Address: 1715 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

JELLY & J MARKET, INC., 1715 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 4306459

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/26/2019.

Signed: /s/ Josh Wilson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 26, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000215

(Expires: 8/19/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EASY LIFE ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas; (530) 588-8780.

Mailing Address: 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

ELLIE HATCH, 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/19/2019.

Signed: /s/ Ellie Hatch, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 19, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000213

(Expires: 8/15/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LEMASTER LAND AND LOT SERVICE.

Business Address: 3550 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas; (530) 616-9075.

Mailing Address: 3550 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

PHILIP LEMASTER, 3550 WOODLAKE DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/15/2019.

Signed: /s/ Philip Lemaster.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:Filed: Aug. 15, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: EASY LIFE ENTERPRISES.

Business Address: 15495 OLD WAGON ROAD, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934, County of Plumas.

KARL ALLEN SPANG, 15495 OLD WAGON ROAD, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000211.

Original Filing Date: 9/28/2015.

Signed: Karl A. Spang

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Aug. 19, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 11, 18, 25, Oct. 2, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000216

(Expires: 8/19/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LITTLE CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 415 FIRST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 927-9718.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 145, QUINCY, CA 95971.

MICHAEL T. LITTLE, 415 FIRST STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/19/2019.

Signed: /s/ Michael Little.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 19, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2, 9, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000236

(Expires: 9/16/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DUSTY’S CLEANING.

Business Address: 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

DWIGHT SPANG, 1925 MARIE DRIVE, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/16/2019.Signed: /s/ Dwight Spang.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:Filed: Sept. 16, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Hagwood, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000217

(Expires: 8/19/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: APPLEGATE BUDGET STORAGE.

Business Address: 595 TAYLOR STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; Phone: 916-947-7477.

Mailing Address: 2608 STARR MEADOWS LOOP, RENO, NEVADA 89519.

JAMES APPLEGATE, 2608 STARR MEADOWS LOOP, RENO, NEVADA 89519; KELLY APPLEGATE, 2608 STARR MEADOWS LOOP, RENO, NEVADA 89519.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/19/2019.

Signed: /s/ James Applegate, owner; Kelly Applegate, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:Filed: Aug. 19, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000224

(Expires: 9/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR IRON WORKS.

Business Address: 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020 County of Plumas; Phone: 530-816-9248.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 140, CHESTER, CA 96020.

SCOTT HIRSCHLER, 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 06020; TINA TEMAAT, 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 06020.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/3/2019.

Signed: /s/ Scott W. Hirschler, owner; Tina Temaat.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 3, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE, TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING)

On April 18, 2019, the Plumas County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance and approved Resolution 2019-3 making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors that the ordinance be adopted and that the Board find the ordinance adoption will implement land use density and intensity standards as set forth in the Final Environmental Impact Report 85 as certified by the Board of Supervisors on December 17, 2013.

On October 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019- ____

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IMPLEMENTING ZONING CODE UPDATE REFLECTING MINOR REVISIONS TO THE 2035 GENERAL PLAN UPDATE FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT (TABLE 3-1) BY AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF TITLE 9 (PLANNING AND ZONING) OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY CODE

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Plumas, State of California, DOES ORDAIN as follows:

Section 1.

Section 9-2.1504 of Article 15 of Chapter 2 of Title 9; Section 9-2.1604 of Article 16 of Chapter 2 of Title 9; Section 9-2.1704 of Article 17 of Chapter 2 of Title 9; Section 9-2.1804 of Article 18 of Chapter 2 of Title 9; Section 9-2.2304(c) of Article 23 of Chapter 2 of Title 9; Section 9-2.2504(c) of Article 25 of Chapter 2 of Title 9; Sections 9-2.2603 and 9-2.2604(c) of Article 26 of Chapter 2 of Title 9; Section 9-2.3004 of Article 30 of Chapter 2 of Title 9; Sections 9-2.3202(b)(7) and 9-2.3206.5 of Article 32 of Chapter 2 of Title 9; Section 9-2.3304 of Article 33 of Chapter 2 of Title 9; Section 9-2.3404 of Article 34 of Chapter 2 of Title 9 of the Plumas County Code are hereby amended and adopted as set forth in Exhibit “A”.

Section 2. Codification.

Once adopted, this ordinance shall be codified.

Section 3. Publication

A summary of this ordinance shall be published, pursuant to Section 25124(b)(1) of the Government Code of the State of California, in the Feather River Bulletin, the Indian Valley Record, the Chester Progressive, and the Portola Reporter, newspapers of general circulation in the County

September 25, 2019

EXHIBIT: COPIES OF EXHIBIT “A”, DESCRIBED ABOVE, CAN BE VIEWED IN THE PLANNING AND BUILDING SERVICES OFFICE, 555 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA. For further information, contact Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213 or beckyherrin@countyofoplumas.com.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 25, 2019|