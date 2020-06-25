Portola introduces Ordinance no. 358

An ordinance of the City of Portola, County of Plumas repealing ordinance no. 353 and replacing chapter 8.16 – abatement of weeds and rubbis of the portola municipal code.

Ordinance No. 358 was introduced by the City Council of the City of Portola at its regular session meeting held on June 24, 2020. The Ordinance is scheduled for adoption on July 8, 2020.

This ordinance will make a minor amendment to include language to allow for properties subject to City abatement of weeds and rubbish to be assessed with a lien.

A copy of the Ordinance is available for review in the City Clerk’s office at 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California.