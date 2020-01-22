Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 1/22/20

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of MICHAEL CAMERON SCHAEFER II for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV19-00233

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Michael Cameron Schaefer II filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: MICHAEL CAMERON SCHAEFER II to Proposed name: ZACHARY CAMERON ALEXANDER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Feb. 10, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Plumas News – The Portola Reporter.

Date: Dec. 16, 2019.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Dec. 16, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By T. Berg, Deputy Clerk

Published PR

Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020|

Clio Property Sale

Bobcat Trail

T.S. No. 083205-CA APN: 133-340-064-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/9/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/29/2020 at 11:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/30/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0000767, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Plumas County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: VIRGINIA C LUHRING WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 50, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “WHITEHAWK RANCH PHASE VIII, UNIT 2”, FILED NOVEMBER 15, 2006 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 10 OF MAPS AT PAGE 66. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: THE VISTAS – LOT #50 (aka 555 BOBCAT TL) CLIO, CALIFORNIA 96106 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $194,616.18 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 083205-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

Published PR

Jan. 8, 15, 22, 2020|

Public Notice

In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans a monopine at 1560 CASTLE CANYON ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122. Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-898-4866 regarding site CVL03112 – IRON HORSE.

1/22, 1/29/20

CNS-3332898#

PORTOLA REPORTER

Published PR

Jan. 22, 29, 2020|