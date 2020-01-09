Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 1/8/19

Notice of Intent to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration for the Thompson Meadow Restoration and Water Budget Evaluation Project

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) and United States Forest Service (USFS) have released a draft Environmental Assessment/Initial Study (EA/IS), and DWR intends to adopt a proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND), for the Thompson Meadow Restoration and Water Budget Evaluation Project (proposed project). The draft EA/IS and proposed MND have been prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and the California Environmental Quality Act to provide agencies, the public, and interested parties an opportunity to review the environmental analysis of the proposed project.

The proposed project is located on National Forest System lands within the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest, approximately 11 air miles north of Portola, CA, in Plumas County. The purpose of the proposed project is to restore channel/floodplain function to 0.68 miles of degraded stream channel along Thompson Creek and 47 acres of degraded meadow in Thompson Meadow to reestablish the historical meadow water table elevation, stabilize eroding stream banks, improve water quality, attenuate flood flows, and restore meadow vegetation. A secondary purpose of the proposed project is to improve the quality and quantity of woody and non-woody riparian vegetation along stream reaches and to improve wildlife habitat and livestock forage. A full water budget evaluation will be conducted comparing pre- and post-project implementation conditions. A complete description of the proposed project is included in the draft EA/IS.

The EA/IS provides an assessment of the proposed project’s potential significant adverse impacts on the environment. The EA/IS concludes the proposed project would not have any significant adverse effects on the environment after implementation of mitigation measures.

The EA/IS is being circulated for public review and comment for a period of 30 days starting January 8, 2020. Written comments should be submitted and received no later than close of business on February 7, 2020.

Copies of the draft EA/IS and proposed MND are available at:

• http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52760

• A printed copy is available to view during business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the DWR office located at 2440 Main Street in Red Bluff and at the Plumas National Forest, Beckwourth Ranger District at 23 Mohawk Road in Blairsden.

Please submit comments in writing or email to either:

• Todd Hillaire, California Department of Water Resources, 2440 Main Street, Red Bluff, CA 96080 or Todd.Hillaire@water.ca.gov.

• Responsible Official, Matt Jedra, District Ranger c/o Plumas National Forest, Attn: Joe Hoffman, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 (Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), FAX (530) 283-7746. Comments may be mailed, delivered, faxed, or emailed (comments-pacificsouthwest-plumas-beckwourth@usda.gov).

The most effective comments are those that follow the guidelines below:

• Comments should be concise and focus directly on the analysis in the EA/IS.

• Comments should identify the specific part of the EA/IS at issue and include supporting evidence and facts.

• The commenter should provide complete references and/or citations, particularly when referring to websites (that is, provide a specific URL address rather than simply citing “DWR website,” for example).

Written comments must be received by close of business February 7, 2020. For further information, please contact Todd Hillaire at (530) 529-7347 or Todd.Hillaire@water.ca.gov or Matt Jedra at (530) 836-2575 or mjedra@fs.fed.us.

Jan. 8, 2020|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of MICHAEL CAMERON SCHAEFER II for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV19-00233

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Michael Cameron Schaefer II filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: MICHAEL CAMERON SCHAEFER II to Proposed name: ZACHARY CAMERON ALEXANDER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Feb. 10, 2020

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. 2.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Plumas News – The Portola Reporter.

Date: Dec. 16, 2019.

/s/ Douglas Prouty, Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Dec. 16, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court,

By T. Berg, Deputy Clerk

Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020|

STATEMENT OF

NONDISCRIMINATION

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter by mail to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax to (202) 690-7442 or by email to program.intake@usda.gov.

Jan. 8, 2020|

Legal Notice for

Opportunity to Comment

Thompson Meadow Restoration Project (52760)

Beckwourth Ranger District,

Plumas National Forest

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Thompson Meadow Restoration Project Environmental Assessment (EA). Your comments are important to the Forest Service and the planning process. Submitting project specific written comments at this time allows us the opportunity to consider your comments before completing the Environmental Assessment and draft Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact which are expected in March 2020.

This EA discloses the comparative analysis of the options being considered to restore the natural hydrologic function of 47 acres of degraded meadow along a 0.68 mile reach of Thompson Creek using a variety of restoration techniques including complete fill of the incised channel, in-channel raised riffle rock structures, and partial fill of the incised channel (commonly known as ‘pond and plug’).

The primary purpose of the proposed project is to restore channel/floodplain function of degraded meadow in order to reestablish the historical meadow water table elevation, stabilize eroding stream banks, improve water quality, attenuate flood flows, and restore meadow vegetation. A second objective of the proposed project is to improve the quality and quantity of woody and non-woody riparian vegetation along stream reaches to improve wildlife habitat and livestock forage, as well as to conduct a full water budget evaluation before and after project implementation.

Thompson Creek is a tributary to McReynolds Creek, which flows to Red Clover Creek in northeastern Plumas County. The project area is located solely on National Forest System lands within the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest, approximately 11 air miles north of Portola, CA, in the vicinity of Red Clover Valley, and lies within T25N, R13E, Sections 25 and 36, Mount Diablo Base Meridian.

The Thompson Meadow Restoration Project EA document has been prepared in compliance with federal National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations and also serves as an Initial Study (IS) for the state California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). California Department of Water Resources is the lead agency for CEQA compliance. The EA/IS document and supporting documents are available for public review at the Plumas National Forest, Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Road, Blairsden, CA 96103. Electronic copies are also available online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52760. It is also possible to navigate to the project website via the Plumas National Forest webpage (https://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas). Select the “Land and Resources Management” tab, then select “Browse through the Forest Projects,” and then find the project name.

This project is subject to the pre-decisional administrative review process pursuant to 36 CFR §218, Subparts A and B. Only individuals or entities (as defined by 36 CFR §218.2) who submit timely, project specific written comments during a public comment period will be eligible to file an objection (36 CFR 218.24(b)(6)) and should sign the comments or verify identity upon request (36 CFR §218.24(b)(8)). Comments should be written within the scope of the proposed actions, have a direct relationship to the proposed actions, and must include supporting reasons for the Responsible Official to consider (36 CFR §218.2).

Comments will be accepted for 30 days following the publication of this legal notice in the newspaper of record, Portola Reporter. The publication date of this legal notice is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this proposal. You should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.

Electronic comments should be submitted via email to comments-pacificsouthwest-plumas-beckwourth@usda.gov. Attachments to comments must be submitted in one of the following formats only: Microsoft Word (.doc or .docx), rich text format (.rtf), or Adobe portable document format (.pdf).

Comments may be mailed, delivered, or faxed to the Responsible Official, Matt Jedra, District Ranger c/o Plumas National Forest, Attn: Joe Hoffman, 159 Lawrence Street, Quincy, CA 95971 (Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), FAX (530) 283-7746.

For additional information regarding this document, contact: Matt Jedra, Beckwourth District Ranger, Plumas National Forest, at (530) 836-2575 or matthew.jedra@usda.gov; or Todd Hillaire, Senior Water Resources Engineer, California Department of Water Resources, Northern Region Office, at 530-529-7347 or Todd.Hillaire@water.ca.gov.

Jan. 8, 2020|

Clio Property Sale

Bobcat Trail

T.S. No. 083205-CA APN: 133-340-064-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 1/9/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/29/2020 at 11:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 1/30/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0000767, , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Plumas County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: VIRGINIA C LUHRING WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 520 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: LOT 50, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “WHITEHAWK RANCH PHASE VIII, UNIT 2”, FILED NOVEMBER 15, 2006 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 10 OF MAPS AT PAGE 66. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: THE VISTAS – LOT #50 (aka 555 BOBCAT TL) CLIO, CALIFORNIA 96106 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $194,616.18 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 083205-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117

Jan. 8, 15, 22, 2020|