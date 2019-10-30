Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 10/30/19

Chilcoot Property Sale

Frenchman Lake Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 53464 Loan No. 34068 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED February 13, 2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com/default.aspx for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case [53464]. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On November 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM, Monroe Acceptance Company, Inc. as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded March 4, 2004 2004-0002038 of Official Records of Plumas County, State of California, executed by Teri D. Palmer; WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the East entrance to the County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 94 Frenchman Lake Road Chilcoot, CA 96105 APN-010-130-033-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $69,057.67. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: September 30, 2019 Monroe Acceptance Company, Inc. A California Corporation As Said Trustee. By: Elisa C. Urbina Reinstatement and Pay-Off Requests: (800) 225-6267 THIS OFFICE IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4707092 10/16/2019, 10/23/2019, 10/30/2019

Oct. 16, 23, 30, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED INCREASES IN REFUSE COLLECTION RATES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Council of the City of Portola will hold a public hearing on proposed increases to the residential and commercial refuse collection rates of the City of Portola which are billed by Intermountain Disposal in accordance with its franchise agreement with the City. The public hearing will be held on December 16, 2019 at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the City Council Chamber, Portola City Hall, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California.

The purpose of the public hearing is to consider all oral and written testimony and written protests of the proposed rates. At the public hearing, any interested person may appear and be heard and/or submit written materials and protests of the proposed rates. Written comments and protests submitted to the City Clerk at the address listed below prior to December 16, 2019 and received prior to the close of the public hearing on December 16, 2019 will be presented to the City Council at the public hearing.

A copy of the proposed rates for refuse collection fees and commercial recycling rates charged by Intermountain Disposal are attached to this Notice. Additional cost data is available for inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California. For further information on waste collection fees, contact 832-6803.

PROPOSITION 218 – WRITTEN PROTEST

Owners of parcels, tenants and the public may comment on and protest the proposed rates in writing prior to, or orally during the public hearing. Consistent with the provisions of Proposition 218 (as implemented by Assembly Bill 1260) this Notice has been mailed to all property owners (and/or tenants) within the City. If you are a property owner (and/or tenant) and wish to protest the proposed rates as described in this Notice, then you must file a written protest with the City at or before the time set for the public hearing. If the party signing the protest is not shown on the last equalized assessment roll of Plumas County as the owner(s) of the parcel(s), the protest must contain, or be accompanied by, written evidence that such party is the owner, or tenant, of the parcel(s). If protests from a majority of the affected parcels are timely submitted, the proposed rate increases will not go into effect. Only one protest per parcel will be counted. Owners of multiple properties may submit one protest for each property owned.

Protests can be mailed or personally delivered to the City Clerk as follows:

Leslie Chrysler, Deputy City Clerk, City of Portola

P.O. Box 1225

35 Third Avenue

Portola, California 96122

Dated & Published: October 30, 2019

For accessible meeting information, please call (530) 832-6801

Oct. 30, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT.

State Water Resources Control Board staff will receive written comments and hold a public workshop to receive oral comments on the Draft General Waste Discharge Requirements for Commercial Composting Operations on December 11, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Joe Serna Jr. – CalEPA Headquarters Building, Training Room 1 East/West (1st floor), 1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814. The Draft Waste Discharge Requirements include statewide requirements for composting operations. The public hearing will be held on March 17, 2020, at 1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814, and will begin at 9:30 a.m. An agenda will be posted online 10 days prior to the Board meeting (see below). Written comments are due December 19, 2019 by 12:00 p.m. and should be sent to Jeanine Townsend, Clerk to the Board, State Water Resources Control Board, P.O. Box 100, Sacramento, CA 95812-2000. Comments submitted via email must be sent to commentletters@waterboards.ca.gov. Comments submitted must include the following in the subject line: “Comments-General Order for Commercial Composting Operations.” For additional information and copies of relevant documents, see: www.waterboards.ca.gov/

water_issues/programs/compost/, contact Ember Christensen at (916) 341-5489, or composting@waterboards.ca.gov. Any change in the date, time, and place of the public hearing will be noticed by the E-mail List. Any person desiring to receive future notices concerning the proposed General Order, including any changes to the notice of public comment and public workshop and the subsequent hearing for consideration of adoption, may sign up for the Email List. To sign up for the Email List, access the Email List Subscription Form at the web address listed below, select the box for ‘Composting Operations’ located within the ‘Water Quality’ section, and provide the required information. The Email List Subscription Form is located at: www.waterboards.ca.gov/

resources/email_subscriptions/

swrcb_subscribe.html

10/30/19

Oct. 30, 2019

Portola property sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-859818-NJ Order No.: 190868997-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/24/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT B. OHLE AND DOROTHY E. OHLE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 2/1/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0000752 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 12/2/2019 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $287,401.03 The purported property address is: 679 NORTH GULLING STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 125-167-004-000 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-19-859818-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-859818-NJ IDSPub #0157552 10/30/2019 11/6/2019 11/13/2019

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2019

Vinton property sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No.: 063-56649 Title (TSG) No.: 063-56649 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/01/2016 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation, as trustee, or successor trustee or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by JERRY D. CRUSOS Recorded on 06/03/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-2726, of Official Records in the Office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded July 3, 2019 as Instrument No. 2019-03029 of Official Records of said County, WILL SELL ON 11/20/2019 at 11:00AM At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 92170 EDE STREET AND 92190 EDE STREET, VINTON, CA 96135 The Assessor’s Parcel No. is: 010-110-010, 010-110-011 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance with interest thereon of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $71,406.21. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specific in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principle balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. This notice is sent for the purpose of collecting a debt. Cal-Sierra Title Company is attempting to collect a debt on behalf of the holder and owner of the note. Any information obtained or provided to this Company or to the creditor will be used for that purpose. If the Trustee is unable to convey title or if the sale is set aside for any reason, the successful bidder/purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to receive a return of the monies paid to the Trustee and said successful bidder/purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Lender/Mortgagee or Trustee. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063-56649. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” TRUSTOR OR RECORD OWNER: JERRY D. CRUSOS DATED: 10/17/2019 CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, as said Trustee BY: DAVID O. WINDLE, PRESIDENT Trustee’s Address and Telephone No: CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY 295 MAIN STREET QUINCY, CA 95971 (530) 283-0700 NPP0362423 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 10/30/2019, 11/06/2019, 11/13/2019

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2019

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Certificate of Compliance for the Designated Remainder – Tantau Ranch Subdivision

(Book 10 of Maps at Page 119)

William and Sally Tantau, applicants and property owners

Plumas County Planning and Building Services received an application for a Certificate of Compliance as per Government Code Section 66499.35 (Subdivision Map Act) and Plumas County Resolution 84-3741 (Plumas County Subdivision Regulations).

This project is located at 109 Tantau Ranch Road, Clio, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 133-080-036-000 and 113-080-043-000; T22N/R13E/Section 30, MDM.

The Zoning Administrator will review the issuance of a conditional Certificate of Compliance for this property which, once conditions are met by the applicant, will make this a legal parcel potentially able to be developed in the future.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at TimEvans@countyofplumas.com.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

October 30, 2019