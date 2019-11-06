Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 11/6/19

Portola property sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-859818-NJ Order No.: 190868997-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/24/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT B. OHLE AND DOROTHY E. OHLE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 2/1/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0000752 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 12/2/2019 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $287,401.03 The purported property address is: 679 NORTH GULLING STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 125-167-004-000 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-19-859818-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-859818-NJ IDSPub #0157552 10/30/2019 11/6/2019 11/13/2019

Published PR

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2019|

Vinton property sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Foreclosure No.: 063-56649 Title (TSG) No.: 063-56649 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/01/2016 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, a California corporation, as trustee, or successor trustee or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by JERRY D. CRUSOS Recorded on 06/03/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-2726, of Official Records in the Office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded July 3, 2019 as Instrument No. 2019-03029 of Official Records of said County, WILL SELL ON 11/20/2019 at 11:00AM At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 92170 EDE STREET AND 92190 EDE STREET, VINTON, CA 96135 The Assessor’s Parcel No. is: 010-110-010, 010-110-011 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance with interest thereon of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $71,406.21. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept cashier’s checks drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specific in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principle balance of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. This notice is sent for the purpose of collecting a debt. Cal-Sierra Title Company is attempting to collect a debt on behalf of the holder and owner of the note. Any information obtained or provided to this Company or to the creditor will be used for that purpose. If the Trustee is unable to convey title or if the sale is set aside for any reason, the successful bidder/purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to receive a return of the monies paid to the Trustee and said successful bidder/purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Lender/Mortgagee or Trustee. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063-56649. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” TRUSTOR OR RECORD OWNER: JERRY D. CRUSOS DATED: 10/17/2019 CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, as said Trustee BY: DAVID O. WINDLE, PRESIDENT Trustee’s Address and Telephone No: CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY 295 MAIN STREET QUINCY, CA 95971 (530) 283-0700 NPP0362423 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 10/30/2019, 11/06/2019, 11/13/2019

Published PR

Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 2019|

Public Notice

-an opportunity to comment on Feather River Land Trust’s Accreditation Renewal

The Feather River Land Trust (FRLT) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that conserves publicly important lands in the Feather River Watershed. In 2015, FRLT achieved national accreditation through the Land Trust Accreditation Commission. Land trust accreditation recognizes organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. Feather River Land Trust is pleased to announce it is applying for renewal of accreditation (a requirement of the accreditation program every five years). A public comment period is now open.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. Earning accreditation establishes that FRLT continues to meet the standards of excellence necessary to engender public trust and ensure permanent protection of conserved lands.

The Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how FRLT complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards visitwww.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comments to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Comments on Feather River Land Trust’s application will be most useful by December 29, 2019.

Published FRB, PR, CP

Nov. 6, 13, 2019|

SIERRA VALLEY GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

RESOLUTION NO. 19-04

Setting a date for a public hearing to consider the imposition of a large capacity well management charge for fiscal year 2019-2020

WHEREAS, Article 9 of the Sierra Valley Groundwater Basin Act (1980 Cal. Stats., Ch. 449, as amended) provides that the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District may fix a management charge each year for the purposes of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing any of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the District must now fix a large capacity well management charge for the fiscal year, 2019-2020, on all metered wells that are capable of pumping 100 gpm within the District, with a total charge of $200.00 per well per year, for the purposes of paying the costs of initiating, carrying on, and completing any of the powers, projects, and purposes for which the District is organized: and

WHEREAS, the Sierra Valley Groundwater Basin Act requires the District to give notice and hold a hearing before it fixes a large capacity well management charge

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

1. The District give notice and hold a public hearing to consider whether the district should fix a management charge for fiscal year 2019-2020 to pay for the costs of initiating, carrying on and completing all the powers, projects, and purposes of the District.

2. The hearing will be held on November 18 at 6 p.m. at the Golden West Restaurant –

Loyalton, California.

3. The Board clerk will cause a legal notice to publish in the Portola Reporter and the Mountain Messenger one time before the hearing.

The foregoing resolution was duly passed and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District, State of California, at a meeting of said Board held on Monday, October 21, 2019.

AYES: Directors: Grandi, Roberti, Wallace, Goicoechea, Ramelli, Goss

NOES Directors:

ABSENT Directors: Roen

Einen Grandi

CHAIRMAN, BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Published PR

Nov. 6, 2019|

Estate of Carter

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Jesse Scott Carter, decedent

Case Number PR19-00053

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JESSE SCOTT CARTER.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Oliver Carter in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Oliver Carter be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Dec. 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Keith Dysart, Esq., 133 Mission Street, Suite 290, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, (831) 427-2727, SBN: 264926

Published PR

Nov. 6, 13, 20, 2019|