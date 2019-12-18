Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 12/18/19

Portola Property Sale

Plumas Avenue

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-851463-CL Order No.: DS7333-19000077 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/24/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Kimi S. Knope, a married woman Recorded: 1/28/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0000580 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 1/2/2020 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the East Entrance to the Plumas County Courthouse, located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $92,057.81 The purported property address is: 33 E PLUMAS AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 125-232-010-000 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-851463-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-851463-CL IDSPub #0158588 12/4/2019 12/11/2019 12/18/2019

Published PR

Dec. 4, 11, 18, 2019|

Portola Property Sale

Semaphore Road

T.S. No.: 2019-04422 APN: 126-031-007-000 TRA No.: 053071 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/6/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Brad Hamilton and Cherise Williams, husband and wife Beneficiary Name: Reno Real Estate Solutions, LLC Duly Appointed Trustee: Integrated Lender Services Inc., a Delaware Corporation and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/19/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0005953 in book –, page — of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, Date of Sale: 1/8/2020 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: Outside the East Entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $101,288.31 The property heretofore is being sold “as is.” The street Address or other common designation of real property is purported to be: 6013 SEMAPHORE ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122 Legal Description: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N.: 126-031-007-000 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendars/, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-04422. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER’S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO “INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC.” TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED”. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 12/2/2019 Integrated Lender Services Inc., a Delaware Corporation, as Trustee 2461 W. La Palma Ave, Suite 120 Anaheim, California 92801 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 1-844-477-7869 MICHAEL REAGAN, TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER

Published PR

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 2019|

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Grizzly Lake CSD, as Owner, invites and will receive proposals (bids) in a sealed envelope addressed and delivered to:

Grizzly Lake Community Services District

BID ENCLOSED – DO NOT OPEN

GRIZZLY LAKE CSD CCTV PROJECT

119 Delleker Drive

Portola, California 96122

Bids will be accepted up to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8th, 2020. Bids will be subsequently opened and read aloud publicly.

The work generally involves the sewer main cleaning and closed-circuit television video inspection of approximately 18,200 lineal feet of various diameter gravity sewer main throughout the Grizzly Lake Community Services District located in Delleker, CA. Work shall include required traffic control within Caltrans right of way and an approved disposal plan for wet debris removed. Work is anticipated to commence on or before January 22, 2018.

The project base bid costs are estimated at $86,000.

This is a publicly funded project and is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. No Contractor or Subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5.

Contract documents may be examined, downloaded, and printed (at contractor’s expense) via the Farr West Engineering Bid Room (www.farrwestengineering.com/bid-room.) All bidders must register as a plan holder in the Bid Room to receive project amendments and updates. Questions regarding the Bidding Documents shall be directed to Matt Van Dyne, P.E. at matt@farrwestengineering.com

Published PR

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2019|