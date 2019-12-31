Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 12/31/19

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Grizzly Lake CSD, as Owner, invites and will receive proposals (bids) in a sealed envelope addressed and delivered to:

Grizzly Lake Community Services District

BID ENCLOSED – DO NOT OPEN

GRIZZLY LAKE CSD CCTV PROJECT

119 Delleker Drive

Portola, California 96122

Bids will be accepted up to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8th, 2020. Bids will be subsequently opened and read aloud publicly.

The work generally involves the sewer main cleaning and closed-circuit television video inspection of approximately 18,200 lineal feet of various diameter gravity sewer main throughout the Grizzly Lake Community Services District located in Delleker, CA. Work shall include required traffic control within Caltrans right of way and an approved disposal plan for wet debris removed. Work is anticipated to commence on or before January 22, 2018.

The project base bid costs are estimated at $86,000.

This is a publicly funded project and is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the California Department of Industrial Relations. No Contractor or Subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5.

Contract documents may be examined, downloaded, and printed (at contractor’s expense) via the Farr West Engineering Bid Room (www.farrwestengineering.com/bid-room.) All bidders must register as a plan holder in the Bid Room to receive project amendments and updates. Questions regarding the Bidding Documents shall be directed to Matt Van Dyne, P.E. at matt@farrwestengineering.com

Published PR

Dec. 11, 18, 24, 31, 2019|