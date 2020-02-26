Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 2/26/20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BY THE CITY OF PORTOLA

CITY COUNCIL

TO CONSIDER ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION REGARDING THE TRANSFER OF REAL PROPERTY TAX REVENUE FROM TAX RATE AREA 001-002

FROM THE COUNTY TO THE CITY OF PORTOLA

The City of Portola City Council will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as the matter may be heard, at the City Council Chamber, 35 Third Ave. Portola, California:

Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of a Resolution pursuant to Revenue and Taxation Code section 99.02 providing the 28.113129% of real property tax revenue received by Plumas County from Tax Rate Area 001-002 will be shared by Plumas County such that the City of Portola and Plumas County will split the property tax increment on a 49/51 percent basis, with the City receiving 13.775433% and the County receiving 14.337695% beginning July 1, 2019.

All interested persons are invited to be present and heard at said meeting. Information relating to the above matter is on file in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California. Contact Tara Kindall at 530-832-6801 or t.kindall@ci.portola.ca.us for more information.

Tara Kindall

Deputy City Clerk

Published PR

Feb. 26, 2020|