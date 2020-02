Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 2/5/20

PUBLIC LIEN SALE

DELLEKER STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE UNDERSIGNED INTENDS TO SELL THE PERSONAL PROPERTY DISCRIBED BELOW TO SATISFY A LIEN IMPOSSED ON SAID PROPERTY PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 21700/21707 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL CODE, SECTION 2328 OF THE UCC SECTION 535 OF THE CIVIL CODE. THE UNDERSIGNED WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION SALE BY COMPETITIVE BIDDING ON 2/17/2020 AT 10:00AM ON THE PREMISSES WHERE DELLEKER STORAGE AT 73820 S. DELLEKER ROAD WHICH CONSISTS OF MISC PERSONAL PROPERTY.

ITEMS SOLD “AS IS” WHERE IS

SALE IS SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION

A8/BIZ ELMORE

A32 ROSE

B03 PRECKWINKLE

B10 BELL

B19 RODE

B27 PAIVA

Published PR

Feb. 5, 12, 2020|