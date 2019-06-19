Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 6/19/19

Portola Property Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-848487-CL Order No.: DS7333-19000005 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/28/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Vanse Evans and Roxanne Evans Recorded: 1/18/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0000454 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 11/6/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0009069 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, California; Date of Sale: 7/3/2019 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the East Entrance to the Plumas County Courthouse, located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $140,717.11 The purported property address is: 309 SOUTH 1ST STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122-9011 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 126-092-020-000 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-19-848487-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-848487-CL IDSPub #0153471 6/12/2019 6/19/2019 6/26/2019

CITY OF PORTOLA

PUBLIC HEARING

2019/2020 Budget & Fee Schedule

The City Council of the City of Portola will hold a public hearing to receive public input and consider adoption of the final budget Fiscal Year 2019/2020 and the 2019/2020 Fee Schedule. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California.

All interested persons are invited to be present and heard at said meeting. Information relating to the above matter is on file in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California

Estate of Gossage

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Ivan Edward Gossage, decedent

Case Number PR19-00025

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Ivan Edward Gossage

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Donna L. Gossage in the Superior Court of California, County ofPlumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Donna L. Gossage be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 West Main Street Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Kelley R. Carroll, Porter Simon, P.C., 40200 Truckee Airport Road, Suite 1, Truckee, CA 96161, (530) 587-2002, SBN: 131052.

Endorsed June 3, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By C. Youens, Deputy Clerk.

Public Notice

The City of Portola is proposing to adopt Ordinance No. 354, Chapter 15.10 – Wood Stove and Fireplace and the Prohibition of the Open Burning of Yard Waste, making additions and revisions to Chapter 15.10 of the Portola Municipal Code, on July 24, 2019. Comments should be submitted to Melissa Klundby, Portola City Clerk, at 35 Third Avenue, Portola CA 96122 by July 24, 2019.

Documents will be available by June 24, 2019 and may be requested by calling (530) 832-6803 or are available at Portola City Hall, 35 Third Ave Portola, CA 96122.

