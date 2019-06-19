Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 6/19/19

NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: (1) Salaries and wages, (2) Services and supplies, and (3) Fixed assets, which preliminary budget can be inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 6:00 am and 3:00 pm and that the said Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the Feather River Bulletin Conference Room on 07/12/18 at the hour of 7:30 am for the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said District at which time and place any interested citizen may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the inclusion of any additional items.

Michael Taborski Chairman – Board of Commissioners

Quincy Fire Protection District

Public hearing

GREENHORN COMMUNITY

SERVICES DISTRICT

PUBLIC HEARING

2019-2020 BUDGET

Greenhorn Community Services District will hold a public hearing to receive public input and consider adoption of the final budget for fiscal year 2019/2020. The hearing will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Greenhorn Volunteer Fire Department building located at 2049 Red Bluff Circle, Greenhorn, California.

All interested persons are invited to be present and heard at said meeting. Information relating to the above matter is on file in the office of Sprague Bookkeeping & Consulting, 231 W. Main St., Suite 208, Quincy, CA 95971.

