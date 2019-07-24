Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 7/23/19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THEGOLD MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICTREGARDING THE PLACEMENT OF DELINQUENT FEES, CHARGESAND PENALTIES ON THE TAX ROLL FOR

COLLECTION IN THESAME

MANNER AS PROPERTY TAXES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the General Manager of the Gold Mountain Community Services District has filed with the Board of Directors of the District a Report that describes each affected parcel of real property and the amount of charges and delinquencies for each affected parcel within the District. A copy of the Report is attached as Exhibit A to this Notice or set forth below. Notice is further provided that a Public Hearing has been scheduled for July 26th, 2019 at 10:00 a. m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at the District’s office at 150 Pacific, #8, Portola, CA 96122, at which time the Board will hear and consider any objections or protests to the Report and consider: (i) adopting or revising the Report; (ii) directing the District General Manager to file the report with the Plumas County Auditor; and (iii) requesting the Auditor to place the delinquent fees, charges and penalties on the tax roll for collection in the same manner as property taxes.

Exhibit A

To: GMCSD Board of Directors

From: Tiana Bradley

Subject: Utility Delinquencies to be placed on the County Tax Roll

Date: June 14th, 2019

On June 14th, 2019, the board is set to approve the placing of delinquent properties on the County Tax Roll for Collection. This is the first step in the process which must be completed by August 10, 2019.

There are one hundred and twelve properties:

131-260-027 $12,926.55

131-110-029 $563.35

131-110-022 $563.35

131-110-027 $563.35

131-110-018 $563.35

131-110-012 $563.35

131-110-011 $563.35

131-110-010 $563.35

131-110-015 $563.35

131-110-007 $563.35

131-120-019 $563.35

131-120-007 $563.35

131-120-011 $563.35

131-130-014 $563.35

131-150-009 $563.35

131-150-013 $562.33

131-150-014 $563.35

131-160-028 $563.35

131-170-001 $563.35

131-170-004 $563.35

131-180-009 $563.35

131-180-005 $563.35

131-180-006 $563.35

131-190-004 $563.35

131-190-006 $379.56

131-190-025 $563.35

131-190-021 $563.35

131-190-016 $584.59

131-190-013 $563.35

131-190-008 $563.35

131-290-008 $563.35

131-200-027 $584.59

131-200-013 $563.35

131-200-014 $563.35

131-200-024 $563.35

131-210-011 $563.35

131-210-005 $563.35

131-210-014 $563.35

131-220-016 $563.35

131-230-025 $563.35

131-230-013 $563.35

131-230-027 $563.35

131-230-029 $563.35

131-240-002 $563.35

131-250-022 $563.35

131-250-003 $563.35

131-250-005 $563.35

131-250-006 $563.35

131-250-010 $563.35

131-240-015 $563.35

131-240-011 $563.35

131-240-010 $563.35

131-240-019 $563.35

131-240-001 $563.35

131-270-006 $563.35

131-270-005 $563.35

131-260-008 $563.35

131-260-007 $563.35

131-260-006 $563.35

131-260-005 $563.35

131-260-004 $563.35

131-260-023 $563.35

131-270-014 $563.35

131-270-015 $563.35

131-260-022 $563.35

131-270-024 $563.35

131-270-025 $1,508.22

131-270-027 $1,505.10

131-260-025 $563.35

131-260-024 $563.35

131-260-026 $22,095.32

131-280-007 $563.35

131-280-011 $563.35

131-280-015 $563.35

131-280-023 $563.35

131-280-004 $563.35

131-310-009 $563.35

131-310-010 $563.35

131-320-027 $563.35

131-320-022 $563.35

131-330-011 $563.35

131-320-021 $563.35

131-330-012 $563.35

131-330-003 $563.35

131-330-004 $563.35

131-320-002 $563.35

131-300-013 $563.35

131-300-014 $563.35

131-300-007 $563.35

131-350-014 $379.56

131-350-030 $563.35

131-340-011 $563.35

131-340-006 $563.35

131-340-021 $563.35

131-280-038 $563.35

131-280-042 $563.35

131-360-011 $563.35

131-360-016 $563.35

131-370-003 $563.35

131-370-005 $563.35

131-370-007 $563.35

131-370-015 $563.35

131-370-012 $563.35

131-370-011 $563.35

131-370-009 $563.35

131-370-050 $8,608.52

131-370-046 $1,127.07

131-350-031 $942.63

131-320-024 $7,516.27

131-250-014 $941.39

131-120-022 $1,939.56

131-190-023 $401.47

The balance due includes quarterly charges, penalties, interest and the County collection fee of $2.50.

At this time the Board should accept this report and set the item for public hearing for

The property owners will be advised of the hearing date and time. Additionally, a legal ad will be placed in the newspaper. After the public hearing is closed, the Board will be asked to pass a resolution which in effect requests that the County Auditor’s Office place the properties on the 2019-20 tax roll.

Dated: June 14th, 2019

Tiana Bradley, Administrative Manager

Gold Mountain Community Services District

Published PR

July 17, 24, 2019|

Portola Area Property Sale

Rocky Point Road

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 145248 Title No. 95521645 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/07/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/14/2019 at 11:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/16/2003, as Instrument No. 2003-0007909, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Plumas County, State of California, executed by Silvia E. Ramirez, An Unmarried Woman, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h (b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the East entrance to the County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 16, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “PARKSIDE TERRACE SUBDIVISION UNIT NO.1” FILED NOVEMBER 14, 1960 IN THE OFFICE OF THE PLUMAS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, IN BOOK 2 OF MAPS, AT PAGE 30. APN 125-341-005-000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 76777 Rocky Point Road, Portola Area, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $110,668.80 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: July 19, 2019 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC Adriana Durham/Authorized Signature 27455 Tierra Alta Way, Ste. B, Temecula, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFO PLEASE CALL (800) 280-2832 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site- www.Auction.com– for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 145248. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-FN4699422 07/24/2019, 07/31/2019, 08/07/2019

Published PR

July 24, 31, Aug. 7, 2019|