Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 9/25/19

NOTICE OF PETITION TO

ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PAMELA R. GREEN, CASE NO. PR19-00041

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, and contingent creditors of Pamela Ray Green, aka Pamela R. Green, aka Pamela Green, decedent, and persons who may be otherwise interested in the will or estate, or both:

A petition has been filed by Kellie Stowe in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, requesting that she be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of Pamela R. Green, and for probate of the decedent’s will, which is available for examination in the court file.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. This will avoid the need to obtain court approval for many actions taken in connection with the estate. However, before taking certain actions, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or have consented to the proposed action. The petition will be granted unless good cause is shown why it should not be.

The petition is set for hearing in Dept. No TBD at Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the deceased, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within four months from the date of first issuance of letters as provided in Section 9100 of the California Probate Code. The time for filing claims will not expire before four months from the date of the hearing noticed above.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are interested in the estate, you may request special notice of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Section 1250 of the California Probate Code.

Attorney for Petitioner: Caren C. Jenkins, Esq. , CA Bar No. 186620, Nevada Legacy Law, 963 Topsy Lane #131, Carson City, NV 89705, caren@nevadalegacylaw.com (775)720-1181.

Published PR

Sept. 18, 25, Oct. 2, 2019|

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE

Notice is given that a Lien Sale will be held at Meadow Way Storage for the contents of the following units: #23 Jaymie Crews, Portola; # 37 Allen Eagleson, #79 Chris Blake, NV., #76, Jaymie Crews, Portola.

Contents: Boxes, Misc., household items.

Lien Sale to be held October 5th, 2019 at 10 AM. Meadow Way Storage 77053 Meadow Way, Portola, CA

Owners of the contents of units have until Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 at 2:00 PM to pay full lien and charges.

Published PR

Sept. 18, 25, 2019|

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ADOPT THE CONFLICT OF INTEREST CODE

OF THE LAST CHANCE CREEK WATER DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Last Chance Creek Water District, pursuant to the authority vested in it by section 87306 of the Government Code, has proposed adoption of a new conflict of interest code. A comment period has been established commencing on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, and closing on Thursday, October 24, 2019. All inquiries should be directed to the contact listed below.

The Last Chance Creek Water District proposes to adopt a conflict of interest code, which includes the positions that involve the making or participation in the making of decisions that may foreseeably have a material effect on any financial interest as set forth in subdivision (a) of section 87302 of the Government Code. The new code carries out the purposes of the law and no other alternative would do so and be less burdensome to affected persons.

Any interested person may submit written comments relating to the proposed code by submitting them no later than Thursday, October 24, 2019, or at the conclusion of the public hearing, if requested, whichever comes later. At this time, no public hearing is scheduled. A person may request a hearing no later than Thursday, October 10, 2019.

All inquiries concerning this proposed code and any communication required by this notice should be directed to: Last Chance Creek Water District, P.O. Box 94, Chilcoot, CA 96105.

Published PR

Sept. 25, 2019|