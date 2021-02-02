Public comments sought for Sheriff’s Office OHV/OSV grant

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is developing its Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) draft grant application that will be submitted to the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation on March 1st, 2021. The application will be available for public review from March 2, 2020 to May 3, 2021. The public is invited to comment on any changes or improvements on the grant application on the website http://ohv.parks.ca.gov. Final applications are due to the state of California on June 7th, 2021.

For more information, or if you have questions please contact Sgt. Matt Beatley at the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office (530)283-6399 or email [email protected]