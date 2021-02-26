Public hearing for Brewing Lair on March 9

Notice of Public Hearing

Plumas County Board of Supervisors

The Brewing Lair

(Richard and Susan DeLano, applicants)

General Plan Amendment and rezone

GPA 7-18/19-01

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the following matter at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the Plumas County Courthouse, Board of Supervisors Room, 520 Main Street, Room 308, Quincy, CA

Application for a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change from Rural Residential and Scenic Road to Commercial, retaining the Scenic Road designation and from R-10 (Rural) zoning to C-3 (Convenience Commercial) zoning, retaining the SP-ScR (Special Plan Scenic Road) zoning. The applicants are Richard and Susan DeLano for the Brewing Lair.

Negative Declaration Number 677 has been prepared for this project and was circulated for public review from August 18, 2020 through September 18, 2020.

The project is located at 67007 and 67163 State Route 70, near Blairsden, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 123-150-024-000 and 123-150-025-000; Township 22 North, Range 12 East, Section 10, MDM and is within the Town of Graeagle (Plumas County General Plan).

The Planning Commission has submitted a written recommendation to the Board of Supervisors as per Plumas County Code Sections 2-2.107, 2-2.108, 9-2.905, and 9-2.906 to approve the Negative Declaration and adopt the proposed General Plan Amendment and rezone.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Board of Supervisors.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Board of Supervisors at, or prior to, the public hearing. There will be opportunity to submit comments through Zoom during the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Board of Supervisors, 520 Main Street, Room 309, Quincy, California 9597l.

For further information, contact: Rebecca Herrin at Plumas County Planning and Building Services, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA; (530) 283-6213 or [email protected].