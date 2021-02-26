Public hearing: General Plan amendment

Notice of Public Hearing

Plumas County Board of Supervisors

(Rhonda and Alec Dieter, applicants)

General Plan Amendment

GPA 8-19/20-01

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the Board of Supervisors Room, 3rd floor, Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, California.

1:00 p.m.

Application for a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change to change the Suburban designation and S-1 (Suburban) zoning to the Commercial designation with C-2 (Periphery Commercial) zoning, while retaining Scenic Road designation and SP-ScR (Special Plan Scenic Road) zoning and the F (Farm Animal Combining) zoning.

Negative Declaration Number 676 has been prepared for this project and was circulated for public review from April 16, 2020 through May 16, 2020.

The project is a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change for the property located at 533 River Run, Clio, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Number 133-130-111-000; Township 21 North, Range 13 East, Section 5, MDM and is within the Master Planned Community of Whitehawk Ranch.

The hearing is being held in accordance with Government Code Sections 65355 and 65856.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Board of Supervisors at, or prior to, the public hearing.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at [email protected].

Publish: February 25, 2021