Public hearing on general plan amendment

Notice of Public Hearing

Plumas County Planning Commission

(Rhonda and Alec Dieter, applicants)

General Plan Amendment

GPA 8-19/20-01

The Plumas County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Board of Supervisors Room, 3rd floor, Plumas County Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, California at 10 a.m.

Application for a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change to change the Suburban designation and S-1 (Suburban) zoning to the Commercial designation with C-2 (Periphery Commercial) zoning, while retaining Scenic Road designation and SP-ScR (Special Plan Scenic Road) zoning and the F (Farm Animal Combining) zoning.

Negative Declaration Number 676 has been prepared for this project and was circulated for public review from April 16, 2020 through May 16, 2020.

The project is a General Plan Amendment and Zone Change for the property located at 533 River Run, Clio, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Number 133-130-111-000; Township 21 North, Range 13 East, Section 5, MDM and is within the Master Planned Community of Whitehawk Ranch.

The Planning Commission is charged with rendering decision on the above matter in the form of a written recommendation to the Board of Supervisors as per Plumas County Code Sections 2-2.107 and 2-2.108. A final hearing will be held before the Board of Supervisors.

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Planning Commission.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Plumas County Planning Commission, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 95971.

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Tim Evans, Associate Planner, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 283-6207 or email at [email protected].

Publish: November 5, 2020