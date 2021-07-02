Public Hearing – Special Use Permit

Notice of Public Hearing

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA.

10 a.m. Special Use Permit – Verizon Wireless Telecommunications Facility (4G LTE AWS)

1538 Lee Road, East Quincy

Sierra Pacific Industries, property owner

Proposal to construct and operate a 75 foot tall “monopine” telecommunications facility on property owned by Sierra Pacific Industries.

The project site is located at 1538 Lee Road, East Quincy, unincorporated Plumas County, CA; APN 116-010-006-000; T24N/R10E/Section 18, MDM. A Special Use Permit is required under Plumas County Code Section 9-2.416(a). Permits required.

Negative Declaration 674 was previously adopted for a code amendment to Title 9, Chapter 2, Article 41-Telecommunications. The resulting code amendment added specific standards and conditions for the issuance of permits for telecommunications facilities. The special use permit will be conditioned to meet these specific standards as per Title 9, Chapter 2, Article 41.

In addition, the preliminary review did not reveal any significant adverse environmental impacts. Therefore, the project is proposed to be found exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act under CEQA Guidelines 15061(b)(3).

For further information on the above hearing, please contact: Rebecca Herrin, Assistant Planning Director, Plumas County Planning Department (530) 2836213 or email at [email protected]

All interested persons are welcome to attend the above hearing and will be given an opportunity to address the Zoning Administrator.

If you challenge the above project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Zoning Administrator at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Written comments should be mailed to Tracey Ferguson, Plumas County Zoning Administrator, 555 Main Street, Quincy, California 9597l or emailed to [email protected]

Posted on plumasnews.com July 2, 2021