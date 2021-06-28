Public Notices 

Public notice, Delinquent Water Charges

Submitted

Pursuant to the California Government Code Section 6115(b), the Greenhorn Creek Community Services District will conduct a public hearing during the District’s Board of Directors Regular Meeting scheduled on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., held at the Greenhorn Fire Station, 2049 Red Bluff Circle, Quincy, CA 95971.

The Board of Directors will review, discuss and adopt the Delinquent Water Charges and Penalties Report which will be submitted to the Plumas County Tax Collector for collection via the Secured Taxes Property statements. The July 2021 Board of Directors Agenda is available prior to the meeting at http/www.greenhorncsd.org/csdagendas.html.

Posted June 28, 2021

