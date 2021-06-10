Public Notice, HBFPD

Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District has adopted a Preliminary Budget for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, for fiscal year 2021/2022, which the Preliminary Budget can be reviewed during the week days at the Fire Station, 3791 Big Springs Road, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that said Board of Directors of the said District will meet at the Fire Station, 3791 Big Springs Road, on July 14, 2021, at the hour of 1:00 p.m. for the purpose of fixing the Final Budget for said Fire Protection District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.

/s/ Andrew Courtright

Fire Chief of the Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District