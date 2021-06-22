Public Notice

Public Notices 

Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process-Public Participation in accordance with the Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Program Comment for Positive Train Control and Infrastructure. Union Pacific Railroad proposes to construct a 40’ monopole (45’ in overall height) communications pole with associated equipment at the following approximate location near Belden in Plumas County, California within the existing railroad right-of-way:

  • Coordinates: 40.00275, -121.257174; Mile Post #259.92.

We respectfully request that parties interested in providing comment on the proposed undertaking relative to potential effects on cultural or historic properties should contact GSS, Inc., 3311 109th Street, Urbandale, IA 50322; Ph. (515) 331-2103, within 30 days of the date of this publication (GSS W21130-CA-1).

