Quincy Fire adopts preliminary budget

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Quincy Fire

Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for: (1) Salaries and wages,

(2) Services and supplies, and (3) Fixed assets. The preliminary budget can be

inspected at Quincy Fire Station #1, 505 Lawrence St., between 8:00 am and

5:00 pm Monday through Friday. The Board of Commissioners of said District will meet at the

Feather River Bulletin Conference Room on Sept. 9, 2021 at the hour of 7:30 am for

the purpose of considering any changes and adopting the final budget for said

District at which time and place any interested citizen may appear and be heard

regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or the

inclusion of any additional items.