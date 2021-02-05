Friday, February 5, 2021
Plumas County News

Weekly Temperatures 

Quincy Weather Summary Feb. 1-5

Submitted

Compiled By Ron Trumbo

 Date            Hi            Lo            Snow/Rain  (Inches)

Feb. 1……….. 55……….. 30……….. 0.0

Feb. 2……….. 44……….. 31……….. 0.89

Feb. 3……….. 42……….. 34……….. 0.38

Feb. 4……….. 50……….. 22……….. 0.0

Feb. 5……….. –……….. 20……….. 0.0

Season Totals: (Since July 1, 2020)

Snow 19.5 inches

Precipitation: 14.12

