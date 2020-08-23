Request for Information Regarding Domestic Water Use

Peter Sundahl RPF# 2861 will submit a proposed Timber Harvesting Plan on behalf of Theodore Stout and Forest Lodge LLC., in the vicinity of Greenville and Crescent Mills within Sections 3, 4, 24, 25 T26N R9E MDB&M. in Plumas County.

The proposed project is in the Hough Creek watershed and Lower Wolf Creek watershed. Unnamed tributaries of Wolf Creek and unnamed tributaries of Indian Creek from the project area.

Any information regarding domestic water supplies within 1000 feet downstream of the proposed Timber Harvesting Plan is requested.

Please send any responses to this notice within 10 days of the date of publication so that necessary mitigation measures may be applied to protect domestic water supplies.

Send responses to:

Sierra Timber Services

1600 Feather River Blvd Suite B

Oroville Calif. 95965