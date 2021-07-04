Public Notices 

Request For Proposals For Funding

Submitted

LASSEN-PLUMAS-SIERRA COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR FUNDING FOR THE YEAR 2022

The Lassen-Plumas-Sierra Community Action agency (LPSCAA) is now accepting proposals for funding in Calendar Year 2022. LPSCAA was established to assist low-income individuals and families in Lassen, Plumas, and Sierra Counties.

Applicants must be either a non-profit organization or a governmental agency who assist the low-income population of the three counties to become self-sufficient or to assist them to better their lives.

Applications are due by 5:00 PM, Friday, August 20, 2021.

Grant guidelines and application instructions are contained in the application packet and can be obtained at the LPSCAA office, 183 W. Main Street, Quincy, during normal business hours. Requests are also accepted by phone: 530-283-2466 Ext. 120, mail: P.O. Box 319, Quincy, CA 95971, or email: [email protected]

Posted July 4, 2021

