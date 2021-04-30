Public Notices 

Request for Proposals for Janitorial Services

Submitted

Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc., a non-profit corporation providing business, employment and training services in Plumas County, is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Janitorial Services at their Plumas Business and Career Network location as well as their Corporate Office, both located in Quincy, CA. Contractor must be bonded and have commercial liability insurance. Interested contractors may request an information packet from AFWD, P.O. Box 3750, Quincy, CA 95971 or by emailing [email protected]. Please note “Plumas Janitorial Services” in your request. Proposals must be received by Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. no later than 5:00 p.m., May 28, 2021.

Published on Plumasnews.com: April 30, 2021

 

Related Posts

Chester utility district seeks proposals from propane suppliers

Editor

Propane Gas Providers: The Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) is requesting proposals for supplying propane gas to various sites within…

CPUD requesting proposals for auditing services

Editor

The Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) is requesting proposals to perform audit services by a Certified Public Accounting firm, for…

Mental Health Services Act draft for review

Submitted

Plumas County Behavioral Health MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ACT The Draft MHSA 2020-2023 will be available for public review and comment…

City of Portola to hold May 3 Public Hearing

Editor

Public Notice for Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District

Submitted

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District is preparing its annual budget. Pursuant to the California Health and Safety Code…

PG&E hearing to request increase rates for wildfire expenses

submitted

Para más información en cómo este cambio impactará su factura, llame al 1-800-660-6789 詳情請致電 1-800-893-9555 NOTICE OF EVIDENTIARY HEARING FOR…