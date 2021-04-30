Request for Proposals for Janitorial Services

Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc., a non-profit corporation providing business, employment and training services in Plumas County, is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Janitorial Services at their Plumas Business and Career Network location as well as their Corporate Office, both located in Quincy, CA. Contractor must be bonded and have commercial liability insurance. Interested contractors may request an information packet from AFWD, P.O. Box 3750, Quincy, CA 95971 or by emailing [email protected]. Please note “Plumas Janitorial Services” in your request. Proposals must be received by Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. no later than 5:00 p.m., May 28, 2021.

Published on Plumasnews.com: April 30, 2021