Plumas County’s Second Public Hearing on Redistricting Set for October 5th at 6:00 pm

Plumas County to provide training on the mapping tool that allows Plumas citizens to provide input

Quincy, Calif. (September 30, 2021) – Plumas County’s first redistricting workshop occurred on September 18, 2021. This workshop is available online, and explains the legal process for redistricting, wherein every ten years, local governments use new census data to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed.

State law requires cities and counties to engage communities in the redistricting process by holding public hearings, workshops and conducting public outreach. Plumas County is working to engage residents in the process through community-based outreach and online at https://www.plumascounty.us/2781/Redistricting-2021.

The second hearing for the redistricting process will be a training to introduce the mapping tool, and to begin gathering public comments. This hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors’ Chambers, located at 520 Main Street, Room 308, Quincy, CA, 95971. The meeting will also be available via zoom.

Zoom Meeting ID: 825 8281 4433

Passcode: 130667

Dial by Phone: +1 253 215 8782 US

A complete schedule of meetings is available online at https://www.plumascounty.us/2922/Schedule

Plumas County is engaging county residents to participate in the process, including drawing their own districting boundaries online and submitting them to the county for consideration. To learn more about the redistricting process and ways to get involved, visit (https://www.plumascounty.us/2781/Redistricting-2021.

Contact:

[email protected]