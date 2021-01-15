Solicitation for bids: Maidu Forest Resiliency Thinning Project

Sierra Institute for Community and Environment (Sierra Institute) is soliciting bids for the Maidu Forest Resiliency Thinning Project. The project was collaboratively developed by the Maidu Summit Consortium (MSC) [Owner] and Sierra Institute [Owner’s Representative] as a strategy to reduce hazardous fuel conditions and build forest resiliency through the application of traditional ecological knowledge.

A pre-bid tour will be held Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:30 pm.

Bids are due Feb. 15, 2021 by 5 pm.

Project implementation may begin as early as May 2021 and shall be completed no later than Oct. 15, 2021.

Please see the prospectus (below) or visit the website for additional information.

Any questions may be directed to Danielle Berry, Sierra Institute Stewardship Project Manager, by phone (530) 284-1022 or by email [email protected]

MFP_Prospectus_FINAL_01152021

