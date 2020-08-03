12-year-old Los Molinos girl drowns near Tobin on Sunday

The swimming hole at the Tobin Bridge has claimed another young victim. A 12-year-old Los Molinos girl was swimming with family and friends when the tragedy unfolded Sunday afternoon, Aug. 2. Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns confirmed the news this morning.

Her drowning comes just a little over one year from the day that a 9-year-old boy lost his life in the same swimming hole.

Jeff Wilson, who lives in Tobin, said that the area is dangerous for swimmers because the large rocks provide pockets of suction that draw swimmers underneath the surface and holds them down. He said that signs in the area warn of changing water levels, but do not warn the public specifically about the drowning danger.

Plumas County Search and Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol responded to yesterday’s incident, as did two units from the Butte County Sheriff’ s Office.