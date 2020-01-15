Plumas News

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, advising that a significant winter storm will impact Western Plumas County/Lassen Park from midnight tonight through Friday, Jan. 17 at 6.am. Snow levels will be lowering to 1,000 to 2,500 fee t by Thursday night. Heavy snow is expected with snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet; local

amounts up to 4 feet possible over the higher peaks.

In Eastern Plumas and Sierra counties, the winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. It’s forecast to have lighter snow than in the western portion of Plumas County — 2 to 4 inches east of Highway 395, 3 to 9 inches west of Highway 395 and 10 to 15 inches above 6,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Travel could be difficult in all areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.