Plumas residents aren’t responding to the census

By Debra Moore

dmoore@plumasnews.com

Lost in the midst of the pandemic is the fact that the 2020 U.S. Census is underway; the results of which will shape Plumas County for the next decade.

And as of now Plumas County has one of the lowest response rates in the state, which could dramatically impact its funding and its representation.

“The census is critical,” said Supervisor Sherrie Thrall during the board of supervisors’ April 14 meeting. The census results will impact decisions about allocating hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding to communities across the country — for hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, roads and other critical programs and services.

This is how Plumas County’s response rate compares to other areas:

Nation: 50.5 percent

California: 51.7 percent

Butte: 38.3 percent

Lassen: 31.9 percent

Plumas: 20.5 percent

Sierra: 10.1

For those residents who haven’t responded there are three opportunities available: online, via phone or by mail. To respond online go to my2020census.gov. To respond by phone call 844-330-2020. And to respond by mail, the questionnaire is on its way.

The census bureau announced its updated mailing schedule, which had been delayed due to social distancing at its facilities and the postal service. Households that haven’t yet responded to the census should expect their paper invitations and questionnaires between now and April 30, with reminder mailers being pushed back to April 27 through May 9.

The 2010 census indicated that Plumas had a population of 17,903 for its unincorporated areas, and Portola, the only incorporated area in the county, was counted at 2,104.