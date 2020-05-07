Plumas sheriff: A face mask will protect locals, keep business open

The announcement yesterday that Plumas County residents must wear a face mask while out in public beginning Friday, May 8, was met with approval by some and anger by others. Sheriff Todd Johns thinks those protesting the requirement don’t fully understand when wearing a mask would be required and how it would protect local residents and businesses.

“This doesn’t mean that if you step out your front door, you have to wear a mask,” he said. “It means that if you are going to go into a busy store you wear a mask.”

Johns spent this past weekend in the eastern end of the county and watched as gas stations and stores filled with individuals, with very few wearing face masks.

“The reality is we’re going to get an influx of people,” he said, “and I want to protect our people at the gas stations, at the grocery stores. They’re going to be going to Safeway and Sav Mor and Leonard’s.”

When asked about enforcement, Johns said, “We’re going to use this as a chance to educate people.” His deputies have the authority to cite, but he doesn’t want it to come to that.

Nor does Dr. Mark Satterfield, the county’s public health officer, who signed the face mask directive. He also sees it as an opportunity to educate the public. “This really will protect our citizens,” he said.

And he also is concerned with the potential influx of people from areas where the case rate is much higher. He cited Washoe County in neighboring Nevada as an example, where the numbers of positive cases per 1,000 people is higher than anywhere in California, except Los Angeles.

The reality is that Plumas County has enjoyed low numbers — just four cases and zero deaths, but if that changes there could be repercussions. Gov. Gavin Newsom said today, that regions would be given latitude to open up sooner than the rest of the state if the data supports it. Beginning next Tuesday, counties can present plans to the state for approval.

Potentially, that means if approved, Plumas restaurants could open to sit down seating with modifications, but if cases were to go up, then that opportunity would end. “If we get a bunch of cases, we will be shut back down,” Johns said.

He doesn’t think asking someone to wear a face mask when they are going to come into contact with people is too much to ask.

For a complete list of the requirements go to: https://www.plumascounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/26175/20200506-PSA-HO-mandates-face-covering-FINAL