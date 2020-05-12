A look at California COVID deaths

Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen is no stranger to tracking data. He contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the Chester Progressive. Now he has set his sights on tracking and graphing COVID-19 in the state. Following is his latest analysis:

The numbers of deaths attributed to coronavirus in California are showing an encouraging trend in recent days. We are seeing a leveling off and even a very slight decline. This is no real comfort to those who have lost family members or friends to the disease, but it does offer hope to the rest of us. The adjacent chart reflects data posted by the State of California and indicates the number of WEEKLY deaths over the past eight weeks. The chart above is from the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data tabulation collection, illustrating the DAILY deaths in California. While the numbers of deaths are still high, both charts indicate similar, favorable trends.