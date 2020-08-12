Plumas News

Plumas County announced another confirmed case of COVID-19 this afternoon, Aug. 12. This individual is from Eastern Plumas, which leads the county in confirmed cases with 17.

Following is a rundown of the cases from No. 1 through No. 38 with the basic information that is known. For geographical purposes, Eastern is Graeagle/Portola; Northern is Indian Valley; Southern is Quincy/Canyon/American Valley; and western is Chester/Lake Almanor. (Specific locations are shared if they were revealed.)

No. 1: March 31, Eastern Plumas resident who had been tested at St. Mary’s in Reno

No. 2: April 2, Eastern Plumas resident (close household contact of the first)

No. 3: April 4, Indian Valley resident

No. 4: April 10, Lake Almanor resident (rumored to be a false positive)

No. 5: June 15, Eastern Plumas resident

No. 6: June 18, Quincy resident (close contact with number 5; mild to no symptoms)

No. 7: June 24, Eastern Plumas resident, tested at PDH, mild symptoms

No. 8: June 29, Eastern Plumas resident, mass testing in Sierra County, symptoms

No. 9: June 30, Eastern Plumas resident, attributed to Lassen prison outbreak

No. 10: July 1, Eastern Plumas resident (close household contact of number 7)

No. 11: July 2, Quincy resident, mass testing event, no symptoms

No. 12: July 6, Eastern Plumas resident

No. 13: July 7, Western Plumas resident, attributed to Lassen prison outbreak

Nos. 14 and 15: July 8, two Eastern Plumas Healthcare employees – one lives in Eastern Plumas, the other in South Plumas (one had close contact to the 12th case, an Eastern Plumas resident)

Nos. 16 and 17: July 10, two Eastern Plumas residents from the same household, likely acquired in Reno.

Nos. 18 and 19: July 13, two Western Plumas residents, acquired during a Fourth of July gathering that resulted in a number of confirmed cases in other counties as well.

No. 20: July 14, a Western Plumas resident, case is under investigation.

No. 21: July 15, a Western Plumas resident with ties to another confirmed case.

No. 22: July 16, an Eastern Plumas resident, works in the Portola skilled nursing facility and is a close contact to another confirmed case.

No. 23: July 17, a Western Plumas resident; investigation underway.

No. 24: July 18, a Western Plumas resident, with close ties to No. 23.

No. 25: July 21, a Western Plumas resident, with close ties to another confirmed case.

No. 26: July 22, a Southern Plumas resident.

No. 27: July 22, a Northern Plumas resident, who has been hospitalized out of county for a higher level of care.

No. 28: July 23: a Northern Plumas resident, who is household member of No. 27.

No. 29: July 27: a Southern Plumas resident; investigation underway.

No. 30: July 29: A Southern Plumas resident; investigation underway.

No. 31: July 29: A Western Plumas resident; a close contact of a previous confirmed case.

No. 32: July 30: An Eastern Plumas resident; investigation underway.

No. 33: July 31: An Eastern Plumas resident; a close contact of No. 32.

No. 34: Aug. 6: A Southern Plumas resident; investigation underway.

No. 35: Aug. 10: An Eastern Plumas resident; investigation underway.

No. 36: Aug. 10: A Western Plumas resident; investigation underway.

No. 37: Aug. 11: An Eastern Plumas resident; investigation underway.

No. 38: Aug. 12: An Eastern Plumas resident; close household contact of another case.

Editor’s note: If you are a confirmed case and would like to share your story, please contact [email protected] We think it’s important information that could help others and our readers have shared with us that they agree. Interviewees can remain anonymous.