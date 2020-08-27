Sheep Fire now 16 percent contained

As of this morning the Sheep Fire is at 28,980 acres and 16 percent contained, according to the Thursday morning, Aug. 27 update from Unified Command. Several evacuation orders, warnings and road closures remain in place. As of Tuesday night, nine residences were reported destroyed, one damaged and 2,000 had been threatened by the blaze.

“Crews worked throughout the night building new fireline and strengthening and mopping up existing line. On the east flank, crews worked to strengthen the fireline established on Wednesday. This line runs from Circle Drive around the northeast end of the fire. It extends from Diamond Mountain Motorway to the escarpment and to the top of Diamond Mountain. The steepest part of that line is challenging crews who must contend with falling snags and downhill rolling rocks. On the northwest flank, crews have constructed direct dozer line above Susan Hills all the way to Cheney Creek. The west flank of the fire continues from Cheney Creek to Roxie Peconom Road. Last night, crews were able to complete dozer line south and southwest on that flank, towards the heel of the fire in the area of Indicator Peak. Today, crews will continue to strengthen and mop up all fire lines while continuing to provide structure protection,” read the update.

“Today brings a change in the weather pattern as hotter, drier conditions move in. With lower humidity and increased heat comes the potential for increased fire activity and the likelihood residents and visitors will see larger smoke columns than in recent days. While humidities will dip into the 15-25% range, winds will remain relatively calm and westerly in the morning, shifting to northwest later in the day,” the update continued.

There are 20 dozers, 95 engines, 10 hand crews, 8 helicopters, 24 water tenders, and 668 total personnel fighting the blaze.