Supervisor takes her seat at the table

Using Plumas County’s telecommunications system Supervisor Sherrie Thrall, who represents the Chester/Lake Almanor area, has been attending Board of Supervisors meetings every Tuesday. Before the regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19, supervisors noticed a black bag in Thrall’s usually vacant seat. Shortly after her arrival to the board room, Clerk to the Board Nancy DaForno removed the bag to reveal a life-size image of the supervisor. It provided a moment of levity prior to the meeting.