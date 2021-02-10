Board honors Williams for planning commission service

Quincy resident Larry Williams was honored during the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting Feb. 9 for his 12 years of service on the Plumas County Planning Commission. Board Chairman Jeff Engel presented Williams with a plaque of appreciation.

Retired Supervisor Lori Simpson, who originally appointed Williams to serve on the commission, said that Williams is probably one of the longest-serving commissioners and she thanked him for his service. Supervisor Greg Hagwood, who is the current District 4 supervisor, will appoint a new commissioner to fill the vacancy left by Williams. Hagwood said that he had an individual lined up to take the position.

Supervisor Dwight Ceresola, who represents District 1, also has a vacancy to fill.