On the scene of the April 21 fire near Quincy

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: The Forest Service is reporting that there is line around the entirety of the fire. Cause is still unknown.

The Plumas National Forest is responding to a fire that is reported to be one-half acre with a slow rate of spread, today, April 21. The fire is between Beskeen Lane and Quail Ridge Road north of the airport in Quincy. Smoke is visible from throughout the valley. Crews are hiking into the area, with some staging on Quail Ridge Road. Currently no structures are threatened. Reporter Roni Java lives in the area and provided these photos.