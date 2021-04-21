Forest Service member Jes Steffen with Plumas National Forest unit E223, right, indicates the location of an April 21 wildfire in the hills above Quincy. PNF crews prepare to put it down from a staging area on Quail Ridge above Spanish Creek. Photos by Roni Java
On the scene of the April 21 fire near Quincy

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: The Forest Service is reporting that there is line around the entirety of the fire. Cause is still unknown.

The Plumas National Forest is responding to a fire that is reported to be one-half acre with a slow rate of spread, today, April 21. The fire is  between Beskeen Lane and Quail Ridge Road north of the airport in Quincy. Smoke is visible from throughout the valley. Crews are hiking into the area, with some staging on Quail Ridge Road. Currently no structures are threatened. Reporter Roni Java lives in the area and provided these photos.

