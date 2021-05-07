News 

4.2 earthquake centered near Truckee felt in Plumas

Editor

That wasn’t your imagination. Residents from the Sierra Valley to Quincy felt a 4.2 earthquake — initial reports are that it was centered 1.8 miles south of Truckee at  9:35 p.m. tonight, May 6.

