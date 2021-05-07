4.2 earthquake centered near Truckee felt in Plumas

Related Posts
May 6: Plumas announces 2 new cases
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 6, that there are two new cases to report. The…
EPHC board discusses Covid-19 — concerned only 55 percent of staff vaccinated
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Board of Directors at Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC) held a board meeting the morning…
“Paw” someone and benefit Portola High students
By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] The Portola High School Booster Club is raising school spirit and funds at the same time…
Plumas to pivot on vaccine approach
By Debra Moore [email protected] Just as the nation is pivoting in its approach to vaccinations, so is Plumas County. Nationally…
PG&E to host wildfire safety webinar
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a wildfire safety webinar for Lassen, Plumas, Sierra and Tehama county residents…
Fundraising pages set up for family who lost home to May 5 fire
The May 5 fire that destroyed a trailer on Lawrence Street in Quincy, displaced a family of four — a…