Tournament benefits C. Roy Carmichael Elementary

The C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School PTA and Grizzly Ranch Golf Club hosted the third annual Coyote Invitational Golf Tournament on June 6. It was a record-breaking year with 80 golfers and a profit of $14,663.13. All money raised will support CRC PTA-sponsored events, Scholastic News for grades TK-6, and staff appreciation week.

Principal Melissa Leal thanked the CRC PTA for “all you’ve done this school year! You are an amazing group of parents and staff.” She also expressed her appreciation to Caleb Olsen and the Grizzly Ranch Golf crew. “Thank you sponsors and players,” Leal added. “It was an awesome day to support our students.”