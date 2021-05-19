News 

7 Eleven plans move into Portola

Editor

Lauren Westmoreland

After some rumors of changes to the business scene in Portola, it has been confirmed that 7 Eleven Inc. has applied for an alcoholic beverage license at 349 E. Sierra Street as of April 26, according to the Plumas County Planning Department.

The address is currently the location of Dollards Sierra Market gas station and Sierra Squeeze Burger.

More information and details about the timeline of the 7 Eleven opening will be shared as they become available.

 

