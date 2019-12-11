‘A Christmas Carol’ continues

It’s the second weekend for dramaworks/West End Theatre’s musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. The 31 talented community members of all ages will undoubtedly leave audiences brimming with Christmas spirit! Remaining performances are Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 12-14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $19.50 general admission are on sale at Quintopia Brewing Co., Quincy Provisions and on the West End Theatre website. Photo by Kim Carroll