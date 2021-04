Jesse Lazzarino is celebrating 10 years in business as Lazzarino Machine Works. His shop does metal fabrication, welding, CNC plasma and other metal work. His employees Sebastien Benoit and Ray Lewis are exceptional metal workers.

Last year the business expanded into metal artwork, with custom metal art and decor created and managed by April Lazzarino.

For more information, contact April Lazzarino at 530-966-1191