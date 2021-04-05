A very hoppy Easter in Graeagle

By Lauren Westmoreland

[email protected]

A beautiful spring day brought out a large crowd to the Graeagle Park during the annual Graeagle Easter Egg Hunt held Saturday, April 3, — the first to be held after a year of more stringent pandemic guidelines which made cancelling the 2020 hunt necessary.

Egg hunt heats were divided up into various age groups; infant-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10 and up. Organizers reminded everyone that there would be a new rule instituted this year — the golden eggs would be hidden inside of other colored eggs, so nobody could tell who had found them until all of the eggs were gathered. With bursts of energy and laughter, the kids went wild and picked the park clean of each and every egg, which led to a successful hunt for one and all.

Graeagle Restaurant, which sponsors the annual event, would also like to thank others who have helped makes this event possible. Thanks go to Graeagle Mercantile, Graeagle Store, Graeagle lighting, Mill Works, the Outpost, Millie’s Chocolates, Knotty Pine Tavern, and Graeagle Land and Water for donating use of the park. Many thanks also go to various individual donations.