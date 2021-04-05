And they’re off! Kids scramble in Easter finery under a bright spring sky to hunt down brightly colored eggs, age group by age group. Photo by Lauren Westmoreland
A very hoppy Easter in Graeagle

By Lauren Westmoreland

A beautiful spring day brought out a large crowd to the Graeagle Park during the annual Graeagle Easter Egg Hunt held Saturday, April 3, — the first to be held after a year of more stringent pandemic guidelines which made cancelling the 2020 hunt necessary.

Egg hunt heats were divided up into various age groups; infant-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10 and up. Organizers reminded everyone that there would be a new rule instituted this year — the golden eggs would be hidden inside of other colored eggs, so nobody could tell who had found them until all of the eggs were gathered. With bursts of energy and laughter, the kids went wild and picked the park clean of each and every egg, which led to a successful hunt for one and all.

Graeagle Restaurant, which sponsors the annual event, would also like to thank others who have helped makes this event possible. Thanks go to Graeagle Mercantile, Graeagle Store, Graeagle lighting, Mill Works, the Outpost, Millie’s Chocolates, Knotty Pine Tavern, and Graeagle Land and Water for donating use of the park. Many thanks also go to various individual donations.

The Easter Chicken, Easter Bunny and Easter Unicorn cheer for the winners of the golden eggs. From left, front: Ahlieya Sather found the golden egg for the 10 and up age group; ages 7 to 9 was taken by Allison Rodriguez, dashing Logan Ryan nabbed the egg for ages 4 to 6, and young Brooke Beem had seekers’ luck for the infant to 3 age group. Photo submitted
The crowd gathers and bubbles with excitement leading up to the great Graeagle Easter Egg Hunt held on Saturday, April 3, at the Graeagle Park. Photo by Ian Hoffmann

 

